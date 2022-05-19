Ontario Couple On HGTV's 'Hoarder House Flippers' Made Over $160K From 1 Flip & Here's How
They've flipped over 60 homes in Ontario!
HGTV's newest series Hoarder House Flippers, premiers on Thursday night, and this Ontario couple has no problem turning trash into treasure.
Kiki Carr, 35, and Ryan Carr, 34, have been together for 15 years and flipped over 60 houses for profit in Ontario since 2014.
The married couple are full-time flippers, and last fall, they had the opportunity to document a particularly messy and lucrative flip in Springbrook, Ontario, on HGTV's latest series bringing in over $168,000 in profit.
The pair bought a run-down three-bedroom house for $273,000 in the fall of 2021, and it was filled to the brim with garbage, dead rodents, dust and –strangely enough, rainboots.
Kiki and Ryan budgeted $100,000 for renovations and landscaping, but things don't always go to plan, and Kiki told Narcity they went way over budget.
But the extra money spent seemed to have paid off because they were able to sell the property in three to four months from the time of purchase for $705,000 after expenses and fees.
While the results were certainly worth it, transforming the glorified shed into a beautiful traditional English home equipped with a secret bar hidden behind a bookshelf, quartz kitchen countertops, and a gold sink didn't come without some elbow grease.
How to flip a house for profit
Ryan told Narcity that one of the biggest things to look for when it comes to flipping for a profit is that "the money is made on the buy."
"You have to make sure you buy the proper house," said Ryan. "Tip number two would be, stick to your timelines. So, if you say it's going to be a certain amount of time to fix the house up, make sure you adhere to that as best as possible."
His final rule for successfully flipping a home is to plan for the unknown and unexpected.
"Things happen in the course of construction and then, of course, the flipping. Whether it be the market changing or whether it be the weather changing like the seasons in Canada on this episode, or whether it be the construction taking hard left, and you're not expecting that," he adds.
Kiki treats the flip like a treasure hunt scouring for antiques and profitable finds to minimize costs and repurpose items for staging. In this particular house, she salvaged books, antiques, silverware and even lawn care items.
After successfully demoing, renovating, and staging the home, the pair were able to list it in the hot market of winter 2022 for $599,000 and sold it for $705,000 after only two to three weeks on the market.
You can catch Ryan and Kiki's episode of Hoarder House Flippers on Thursday on HGTV at 8 p.m. ET.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.