Elton John Paid Tribute To The Queen In Toronto Last Night & It Was So Touching (VIDEO)
He dedicated a song to her.
Elton John performed in Toronto on Thursday, which also marked the day Queen Elizabeth II died. Her passing has caused the world to mourn and prepare for many changes.
During the concert in Toronto, John paid a heartfelt tribute to the queen giving his respects to her family and sharing his feelings on the sad occasion.
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old, ending her 70-year reign as the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history. Elton, on the other hand, is 75 years old, so he said she's been with him all his life.
"I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore," John said. "But, I'm glad she's at peace, and I'm glad she's at rest, she deserves it because she worked bloody hard."
The 75-year-old said he was "an inspiring presence to be around" as she "led the country through the greatest and darkest moments, with grace, decency and the genuinely caring warmth."
"I send my love to her family and her loved ones, and she will be missed, but her spirit lives on, and we celebrate her life tonight with music," the Britsh singer said.
The one and only Elton John sang "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" to Torontonians, and the whole crown cheered, giving chills to the viewers everywhere.
The internet flooded with videos sharing this emotional moment in Toronto, but the concert wasn't the only tribute for the queen in the 6ix.
The city of Toronto had its lights shut down on monuments like the CN tower, while flags were half-masted at all facilities, parks and vessels throughout the mourning period.