Toronto Will Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Many Ways & Here's How
The city is honouring her.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, and the 6ix is reacting.
The U.K. monarch's relationship with Canada goes deep, so it only makes sense that big Commonwealth cities like Toronto are rushing to plan meaningful tributes to Her Majesty.
Shortly after the news broke, the city announced that "flags have been half-masted at all facilities, parks and vessels throughout the mourning period. The Toronto sign will also be dimmed this evening."
Residents can send condolences through the online National Condolence Book or in person at City Hall and the City’s Civic Centres starting Friday afternoon, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..
"Today, as we mourn The Queen's passing we are thankful for the long life she has lived, devoted to our service and the service of the entire Commonwealth. We pray that she has now found rest and peace everlasting," Tory said.
The CN Tower plans to honour "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" on Thursday by leaving the structure completely dark, removing all of its usual colourful lightning.
\u201cThe CN Tower will be dark tonight, in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II / La Tour CN sera \u00e9teinte ce soir, en m\u00e9moire de Sa Majest\u00e9 la Reine Elizabeth II\u201d— CN Tower / Tour CN (@CN Tower / Tour CN) 1662658609
Meanwhile, the Anglican Diocese of Toronto plans to commemorate the queen's death by tolling church bells 96 times, one for "each year of her life."
Tributes appear to be pouring in from all regions of the Greater Toronto Areas, with the City of Mississauga confirming via Twitter that it will fly flags at half-mast at its facilities and dim the Civic Centre clock.
\u201cFlags at all #Mississauga facilities are flying at half-mast in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada. \n\nThe Civic Centre clock tower will also be dimmed this evening to honour Her Majesty. \n\nOur thoughts are with the Royal Family.\u201d— City of Mississauga (@City of Mississauga) 1662659908
Premier Doug Ford also offered his condolences to the monarch in a written statement in which he salutes the former Prince Charles as the new king.
"I join everyone across our province, country, and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada," Ford wrote. "Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service."
