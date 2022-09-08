NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Will Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Many Ways & Here's How

The city is honouring her.

Toronto Staff Writer
Queen Elizabeth II. Right: Toronto City Hall.

Queen Elizabeth II. Right: Toronto City Hall.

Intoit | Dreamstime, cityoftoronto | Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, and the 6ix is reacting.

The U.K. monarch's relationship with Canada goes deep, so it only makes sense that big Commonwealth cities like Toronto are rushing to plan meaningful tributes to Her Majesty.

Shortly after the news broke, the city announced that "flags have been half-masted at all facilities, parks and vessels throughout the mourning period. The Toronto sign will also be dimmed this evening."

Residents can send condolences through the online National Condolence Book or in person at City Hall and the City’s Civic Centres starting Friday afternoon, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..

"Today, as we mourn The Queen's passing we are thankful for the long life she has lived, devoted to our service and the service of the entire Commonwealth. We pray that she has now found rest and peace everlasting," Tory said.

The CN Tower plans to honour "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" on Thursday by leaving the structure completely dark, removing all of its usual colourful lightning.

Meanwhile, the Anglican Diocese of Toronto plans to commemorate the queen's death by tolling church bells 96 times, one for "each year of her life."

Tributes appear to be pouring in from all regions of the Greater Toronto Areas, with the City of Mississauga confirming via Twitter that it will fly flags at half-mast at its facilities and dim the Civic Centre clock.

Premier Doug Ford also offered his condolences to the monarch in a written statement in which he salutes the former Prince Charles as the new king.

"I join everyone across our province, country, and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada," Ford wrote. "Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

