These Are The 7 Times Queen Elizabeth II Visited Toronto & What They Meant (PHOTOS)
Her first visit was in 1951!
Queen Elizabeth II's passing has impacted the world, and Toronto is no exception.
The city used several landmarks to pay tribute to the monarch after reports broke of her death. The outpouring of commemorations has highlighted the significant impact Her Majesty has made on the city during her visits across the decades.
But, how often was she here?
According to the city's archives, the Queen made seven official visits to Toronto throughout her 70-year reign. The first was in 1951 when then 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth visited in place of her father, King George VI, who was ill.
The Queen then Princess Elizabeth in Toronto, 1951.City of Toronto Archives
Her next visit, her first as Head of State, was during a tour of Canada in 1959, which saw her open the St. Lawrence Seaway and sail into Toronto Harbour aboard the Britannia. Safe to say, it was an occasion.
The Queen and Prince Phillip in Toronto, 1959.City of Toronto Archives
The monarch didn't return to Toronto until June of 1973 when she opened Scarborough's new Civic Centre and visited Queen's Park, Ontario Place and High Park, where she released 100 tagged bass into Grenadier Pond. She also attended a Black Creek Pioneer Village exhibit, where she received a hand-made corn broom from a local broom-maker.
The Queen at Pioneer Village in Toronto, 1973City of Toronto Archives
In 1984, the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, returned to the 416 to help celebrate its 150th anniversary. The pair also formally dedicated the Peace Garden in Nathan Phillips Square and visited the Royal Ontario Museum.
The Queen with Mayor Art Eggleton at Nathan Phillips Square, 1984.City of Toronto Archives
Older Toronto millennials will likely remember the Royal icon's last few visits, which took place in 1997, 2002 for her Golden Jubilee and then in 2010, when she attended the Queen's Plate.
\u201cI snapped this photo of the Queen outside our window on her last visit to Toronto, in 2010: on an otherwise quiet Sunday morning, limousines suddenly pulled up to the entrance to St James Cathedral, and then all of a sudden there she was \ud83d\udc51 \ud83d\udd70\ufe0f\nRIP\n\n#queenelizabeth #toronto\u201d— Adam Lauder (@Adam Lauder) 1662673460
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in the U.K.'s history.