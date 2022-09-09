NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

queen elizabeth ii

These Are The 7 Times Queen Elizabeth II Visited Toronto & What They Meant (PHOTOS)

Her first visit was in 1951!

Toronto Staff Writer
Queen Elizabeth II in 1951. Right: Her Majesty in 1984.

Queen Elizabeth II in 1951. Right: Her Majesty in 1984.

City of Toronto Archives

Queen Elizabeth II's passing has impacted the world, and Toronto is no exception.

The city used several landmarks to pay tribute to the monarch after reports broke of her death. The outpouring of commemorations has highlighted the significant impact Her Majesty has made on the city during her visits across the decades.

But, how often was she here?

According to the city's archives, the Queen made seven official visits to Toronto throughout her 70-year reign. The first was in 1951 when then 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth visited in place of her father, King George VI, who was ill.

The Queen then Princess Elizabeth in Toronto, 1951.The Queen then Princess Elizabeth in Toronto, 1951.City of Toronto Archives

Her next visit, her first as Head of State, was during a tour of Canada in 1959, which saw her open the St. Lawrence Seaway and sail into Toronto Harbour aboard the Britannia. Safe to say, it was an occasion.

The Queen and Prince Phillip in Toronto, 1959.The Queen and Prince Phillip in Toronto, 1959.City of Toronto Archives

The monarch didn't return to Toronto until June of 1973 when she opened Scarborough's new Civic Centre and visited Queen's Park, Ontario Place and High Park, where she released 100 tagged bass into Grenadier Pond. She also attended a Black Creek Pioneer Village exhibit, where she received a hand-made corn broom from a local broom-maker.

The Queen at Pioneer Village in Toronto, 1973The Queen at Pioneer Village in Toronto, 1973City of Toronto Archives

In 1984, the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, returned to the 416 to help celebrate its 150th anniversary. The pair also formally dedicated the Peace Garden in Nathan Phillips Square and visited the Royal Ontario Museum.

The Queen with Mayor Art Eggleton at Nathan Phillips Square, 1984.The Queen with Mayor Art Eggleton at Nathan Phillips Square, 1984.City of Toronto Archives

Older Toronto millennials will likely remember the Royal icon's last few visits, which took place in 1997, 2002 for her Golden Jubilee and then in 2010, when she attended the Queen's Plate.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in the U.K.'s history.

