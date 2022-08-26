Britney Spears Deleted Instagram & She Wants To Be 'Fearless' After Her Elton John Duet
"I choose happiness today."
It's @BritneySpears, b*tch — but only on Twitter.
Britney Spears just released her first new music in six years — a collaboration with Elton John called Hold Me Closer — and she apparently deleted her Instagram account to mark this as a new chapter in her life.
Spears, 40, became a frequent poster on Instagram after her years-long conservatorship ended late last year, and she would often post nearly-nude photos that raised eyebrows each time.
But the pop singer says she's looking for a fresh start now, with her new song out and her new husband, Sam Asghari, behind her.
"My first song in 6 years," she wrote in a Twitter thread this week. "I'm kinda overwhelmed... it's a big deal to me!!! I'm meditationg more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!"
She went on to say that she sees every day as a "clean slate" and she is trying to "choose happiness."
"I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well!!!"
\u201cI want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes \u2026 I choose happiness and joy today \u2600\ufe0f !!!\u201d— Britney Spears \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80 (@Britney Spears \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80) 1661388635
It's been a wildly up-and-down year for Spears. She announced and then lost a pregnancy, had an ex-husband crash her wedding to new hubby Sam Asghari, feuded with her family multiple times and then got into it publicly with ex-husband Kevin Federline over their sons.
But while all of that was going on, it seems she at least found her voice again.
Her new duet with Elton John mashes up three of his classic hits: Tiny Dancer, The One and Don't Go Breaking My Heart.
"She was really collaborative and had really good ideas about the production. She’s an expert in music to make you dance," John told The Guardian in an interview about the new song.
He added that Spears was super nervous about putting the song out, and that they had to convince her to go through with it in the end.
"She's been away so long," he said. "There's a lot of fear there because she's been betrayed so many times and she hasn't really been in the public eye officially for so long.
"We've been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything's going to be alright."
It's unclear if Spears deleted her Instagram temporarily or to fully move on from it.
Either way, the new song means she's now officially making her comeback to pop music.