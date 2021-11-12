A Judge Freed Britney Spears From Her 'Toxic' Conservatorship & She Already Has Big Plans
After 13 years, they finally decided to #FreeBritney!
Britney Spears is finally free and it feels alright for the #FreeBritney stans who've backed her all along.
A California judge officially ended the pop star's 13-year conservatorship on Friday, leaving her free to get married, have kids and perform — or not perform — whenever she wants.
The judge, who once described the arrangement as "toxic," ended it after a hearing in court, Variety reports.
Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008, meaning she's had someone else running every aspect of her life, including her music empire, for more than 13 years.
Her dad Jamie Spears was in charge for most of that time, but he gave up control to a court-appointed conservator in 2019 and recently called for the whole thing to be ended altogether.
Britney didn't say much about the conservatorship for the longest time, but her #FreeBritney supporters suspected that she was suffering in silence.
They were proven right this year when the New York Times released its Framing Britney Spears documentary in February, and again in June when Britney herself spoke out about it in court.
"I want my life back," she said in that hearing. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."
The 39-year-old told the court that she felt like a prisoner, that she wasn't allowed to have kids and that she was forced to perform against her will because of the arrangement.
Conservatorships are typically only used in cases where the person has dementia or a mental illness that prevents them from making important life choices.
Britney will now be free to do whatever she wants, and it sounds like the first thing she'll do is get married to her fiancé, Sam Asghari.
She posted a teaser about her wedding earlier this week on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself in a frilly dress.
"No, this is not my wedding dress," she wrote. "Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak."