Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

A Judge Freed Britney Spears From Her 'Toxic' Conservatorship & She Already Has Big Plans

After 13 years, they finally decided to #FreeBritney!

A Judge Freed Britney Spears From Her 'Toxic' Conservatorship & She Already Has Big Plans
@britneyspears | Instagram

Britney Spears is finally free and it feels alright for the #FreeBritney stans who've backed her all along.

A California judge officially ended the pop star's 13-year conservatorship on Friday, leaving her free to get married, have kids and perform — or not perform — whenever she wants.

The judge, who once described the arrangement as "toxic," ended it after a hearing in court, Variety reports.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008, meaning she's had someone else running every aspect of her life, including her music empire, for more than 13 years.

Her dad Jamie Spears was in charge for most of that time, but he gave up control to a court-appointed conservator in 2019 and recently called for the whole thing to be ended altogether.

Britney didn't say much about the conservatorship for the longest time, but her #FreeBritney supporters suspected that she was suffering in silence.

They were proven right this year when the New York Times released its Framing Britney Spears documentary in February, and again in June when Britney herself spoke out about it in court.

"I want my life back," she said in that hearing. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

The 39-year-old told the court that she felt like a prisoner, that she wasn't allowed to have kids and that she was forced to perform against her will because of the arrangement.

Conservatorships are typically only used in cases where the person has dementia or a mental illness that prevents them from making important life choices.

Britney will now be free to do whatever she wants, and it sounds like the first thing she'll do is get married to her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

She posted a teaser about her wedding earlier this week on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself in a frilly dress.

"No, this is not my wedding dress," she wrote. "Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak."

From Your Site Articles

The 'Britney vs Spears' Netflix Trailer Just Dropped & It's Gonna Spill All The Tea (VIDEO)

"From girl next door to a woman trapped by fame."

Netflix, Netflix

The new trailer for Netflix's Britney Spears documentary has just dropped, and it looks like it's going to go deep into the pop star's legal troubles.

The Britney vs Spears documentary is debuting on the streaming platform on September 28 and some bombshells are definitely going to be dropped.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What Timbaland Had To Say About A Possible Justin Timberlake And Britney Spears Collaboration

Omg.
weheartit

I think we've all needed a Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake collaboration for a while. We need a music video with the rebirth of the denim outfits. Is it finally coming?

All our dreams may come true. May being the key word. Maddie Lazer and Hannah Rowston, who are podcasters, went to a taping of the show Boy Band where Timbaland is a judge. They asked him about a possible collaboration between JT and Britney, and his response was, "Oh, it's coming!" *Squeals*

Keep Reading Show less

Britney Spears Could Be Performing This Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Gimme gimme MORE.
Youtube

That's right, Brit Brit herself may be back and in action since her original Super Bowl performance in 2001 circa then-boyfriend's boyband N'Sync (rip) and iconic rock group, Aerosmith. 

READ MORE: Britney Spears Opened Up About Her 2007 Meltdown

Keep Reading Show less

Britney Spears Opened Up About Her 2007 Meltdown

Team Brit forever.
Pinterest

In an interview with Israeli paper Yediot Ahronot, Britney Spears reflected on the tough times she faced in her 20s. 

via @britneyspears

Keep Reading Show less