The 'Britney vs Spears' Netflix Trailer Just Dropped & It's Gonna Spill All The Tea (VIDEO)

"From girl next door to a woman trapped by fame."

The 'Britney vs Spears' Netflix Trailer Just Dropped & It's Gonna Spill All The Tea (VIDEO)
The new trailer for Netflix's Britney Spears documentary has just dropped, and it looks like it's going to go deep into the pop star's legal troubles.

The Britney vs Spears documentary is debuting on the streaming platform on September 28 and some bombshells are definitely going to be dropped.

"Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney's life and her public and private search for freedom," reads a Netflix press release sent to Narcity. "Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star's trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status."

It's no secret that the pop star has been fighting for her freedom. A few weeks ago, she posted to her Instagram saying "My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams..."

"The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney's behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy," the release said. "Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told."

This isn't the first documentary about Britney and her struggle with her conservatorship. Earlier this year, Framing Britney Spears debuted on Crave.

