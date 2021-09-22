EN - Things To Do
Netflix Canada Is Gonna Get So Good This October With 'You' Season 3, 'Locke And Key' & More
Don't forget Seinfeld and so many other scary flicks!
It is time to get excited; Netflix Canada just announced all the new shows and movies dropping in October.
Tons of highly anticipated shows are returning with a new season like You, Locke & Key, and Sexy Beasts.
Plus, you can look forward to all nine seasons of Seinfeld, and Diana: The Musical.
Or, if you are in the mood to eat Halloween candy and watch a spooky movie, they have you covered with chilling flicks to stream.
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in October 2021:
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad - October 1
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9 - October 1
- Diana: The Musical - October 1
- Forever Rich - October 1
- The Guilty - October 1
- MAID - October 1
- Paik's Spirit - October 1
- Scaredy Cats - October 1
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light - October 1
- Swallow - October 1
- After - October 3
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 - October 3
- Upcoming Summer - October 3
- On My Block: Season 4 - October 4
- Escape The Undertaker - October 5
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 4 - October 5
- Bad Sport - October 6
- Baking Impossible - October 6
- The Five Juanas - October 6
- Love Is Blind: Brazil - October 6
- There's Someone Inside Your House - October 6
- The Billion Dollar Code - October 7
- Knocked Up - October 7
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2 - October 7
- The Way Of The Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 - October 7
- A Tale Dark & Grimm - October 8
- Family Business: Season 3 - October 8
- Grudge / Kin - October 8
- Honey Boy - October 8
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths - October 8
- LOL Surprise: The Movie - October 8
- My Brother, My Sister - October 8
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle - October 8
- Pretty Smart - October 8
- Blue Period - October 9
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 - October 11
- The King's Affection - October 11
- Bright: Samurai Soul - October 12
- Convergence: Courage In A Crisis - October 12
- Making Malinche: A Documentary By Nacho Cano - October 12
- Mighty Express: Season 5 - October 12
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 - October 12
- The Blacklist: Season 8 - October 13
- Fever Dream / Distancia De Rescate - October 13
- Hiacynt - October 13
- Love Is Blind: Brazil - October 13
- Reflection of You - October 13
- Violet Evergarden the Movie - October 13
- Another Life: Season 2 - October 14
- Kim's Convenience: Season 5 - October 14
- One Night in Paris - October 14
- CoComelon: Season 4 - October 15
- Deep Impact - October 15
- The Forgotten Battle - October 15
- The Four of Us - October 15
- Karma's World - October 15
- Little Things: Season 4 - October 15
- Michael Jackson's This Is It - October 15
- My Best Friend's Wedding - October 15
- My Name - October 15
- PAW Patrol: Season 8 - October 15
- Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween - October 15
- The Trip - October 15
- You: Season 3 - October 15
- The General's Daughter - October 15
- Misfit: The Series - October 15
- Super 8 - October 15
- Hellboy - October 17
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo - October 19
- Found - October 20
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 - October 20
- Love Is Blind: Brazil - October 20
- Night Teeth - October 20
- Sinister - October 20
- Stuck Together - October 20
- Flip a Coin - One OK Rock Documentary - October 21
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 - October 21
- Insiders - October 21
- Komi Can't Communicate - October 21
- Life's A Glitch With Julien Bam - October 21
- Sex, Love & Goop - October 21
- Adventure Beast - October 22
- Dynasty: Season 4 - October 22
- Inside Job - October 22
- Little Big Mouth - October 22
- Locke & Key: Season 2 - October 22
- Maya And The Three - October 22
- More Than Blue: The Series - October 22
- Roaring Twenties - October 22
- Sex: Unzipped - October 26
- Hypnotic - October 27
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 - October 27
- Sintonia: Season 2 - October 27
- This Is Us: Season 5 - October 27
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 - October 28
- The Motive - October 28
- Army of Thieves - October 29
- Colin in Black & White - October 29
- Dear Mother - October 29
- Mythomaniac: Season 2 - October 29
- Roaring Twenties - October 29
- The Time It Takes - October 29