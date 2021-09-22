Trending Tags

Netflix Canada Is Gonna Get So Good This October With 'You' Season 3, 'Locke And Key' & More

Don't forget Seinfeld and so many other scary flicks!

Netflix, Amanda Matlovich | Netflix

It is time to get excited; Netflix Canada just announced all the new shows and movies dropping in October.

Tons of highly anticipated shows are returning with a new season like You, Locke & Key, and Sexy Beasts.

New on Netflix Canada | October 2021 www.youtube.com

Plus, you can look forward to all nine seasons of Seinfeld, and Diana: The Musical.

Or, if you are in the mood to eat Halloween candy and watch a spooky movie, they have you covered with chilling flicks to stream.

Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in October 2021:

  • A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad - October 1
  • Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9 - October 1
  • Diana: The Musical - October 1
  • Forever Rich - October 1
  • The Guilty - October 1
  • MAID - October 1
  • Paik's Spirit - October 1
  • Scaredy Cats - October 1
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light - October 1
  • Swallow - October 1
  • After - October 3
  • Scissor Seven: Season 3 - October 3
  • Upcoming Summer - October 3
  • On My Block: Season 4 - October 4
  • Escape The Undertaker - October 5
  • The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 4 - October 5
  • Bad Sport - October 6
  • Baking Impossible - October 6
  • The Five Juanas - October 6
  • Love Is Blind: Brazil - October 6
  • There's Someone Inside Your House - October 6
  • The Billion Dollar Code - October 7
  • Knocked Up - October 7
  • Sexy Beasts: Season 2 - October 7
  • The Way Of The Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 - October 7
  • A Tale Dark & Grimm - October 8
  • Family Business: Season 3 - October 8
  • Grudge / Kin - October 8
  • Honey Boy - October 8
  • House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths - October 8
  • LOL Surprise: The Movie - October 8
  • My Brother, My Sister - October 8
  • Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle - October 8
  • Pretty Smart - October 8
  • Blue Period - October 9
  • The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 - October 11
  • The King's Affection - October 11
  • Bright: Samurai Soul - October 12
  • Convergence: Courage In A Crisis - October 12
  • Making Malinche: A Documentary By Nacho Cano - October 12
  • Mighty Express: Season 5 - October 12
  • The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 - October 12
  • The Blacklist: Season 8 - October 13
  • Fever Dream / Distancia De Rescate - October 13
  • Hiacynt - October 13
  • Love Is Blind: Brazil - October 13
  • Reflection of You - October 13
  • Violet Evergarden the Movie - October 13
  • Another Life: Season 2 - October 14
  • Kim's Convenience: Season 5 - October 14
  • One Night in Paris - October 14
  • CoComelon: Season 4 - October 15
  • Deep Impact - October 15
  • The Forgotten Battle - October 15
  • The Four of Us - October 15
  • Karma's World - October 15
  • Little Things: Season 4 - October 15
  • Michael Jackson's This Is It - October 15
  • My Best Friend's Wedding - October 15
  • My Name - October 15
  • PAW Patrol: Season 8 - October 15
  • Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween - October 15
  • The Trip - October 15
  • You: Season 3 - October 15
  • The General's Daughter - October 15
  • Misfit: The Series - October 15
  • Super 8 - October 15
  • Hellboy - October 17
  • In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo - October 19
  • Found - October 20
  • Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 - October 20
  • Love Is Blind: Brazil - October 20
  • Night Teeth - October 20
  • Sinister - October 20
  • Stuck Together - October 20
  • Flip a Coin - One OK Rock Documentary - October 21
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 - October 21
  • Insiders - October 21
  • Komi Can't Communicate - October 21
  • Life's A Glitch With Julien Bam - October 21
  • Sex, Love & Goop - October 21
  • Adventure Beast - October 22
  • Dynasty: Season 4 - October 22
  • Inside Job - October 22
  • Little Big Mouth - October 22
  • Locke & Key: Season 2 - October 22
  • Maya And The Three - October 22
  • More Than Blue: The Series - October 22
  • Roaring Twenties - October 22
  • Sex: Unzipped - October 26
  • Hypnotic - October 27
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 - October 27
  • Sintonia: Season 2 - October 27
  • This Is Us: Season 5 - October 27
  • Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 - October 28
  • The Motive - October 28
  • Army of Thieves - October 29
  • Colin in Black & White - October 29
  • Dear Mother - October 29
  • Mythomaniac: Season 2 - October 29
  • Roaring Twenties - October 29
  • The Time It Takes - October 29
