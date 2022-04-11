Britney Spears Said She's Pregnant & That She'll Be 'Spreading Lots Of Joy And Love'
"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."
Britney Spears said on her Instagram that she is pregnant and that, at first, her partner Sam Asghari thought it was a "food baby."
The pop star said in her post that she took a pregnancy test and that she's "having a baby."
Spears has publicly spoken about wanting to have a baby with Asghari, but up until she was recently was not able to due to her 13-year conservatorship.
In her conservatorship trial testimony, she said that she wanted to have her IUD removed in order to have a child, but that she was not allowed to, according to the New York Times.
In November 2021, a California judge officially ended her 13-year conservatorship though — leaving her free to do as she pleases.
Spears posted to Instagram with the exciting news on April 11.
"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," she said.
"My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly,'" she added.
Spears already has two kids, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. In her recent post, she references her previous pregnancies.
"It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible," she said.
Spears opened up about her struggles and added that when she was pregnant before, "women didn’t talk about it back then."
She ended the caption on a positive note and said that she plans to do yoga every day this time around.
"Spreading lots of joy and love," she added.