Britney Spears Marked Her Birthday With Big News & Her Music Is Heading To Broadway
It's a Britney musical!
Britney Spears celebrated her 41st birthday in style on Friday, as news dropped that her music is hitting the musical stage one more time!
Once Upon A One More Time, a jukebox musical featuring the pop star's classic hits, is slated to hit Broadway in the summer of 2023, Variety reports.
The musical will be directed and choreographed by Keone & Mari Madrid and will begin reviews in May, with opening night slated for June 22, 2023.
No casting choices have been announced at this point.
Once Upon a One More Time was supposed to make its Broadway debut in 2020 but the pandemic scrapped those plans, and it was ultimately introduced at The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. last year, reports Deadline. The show was sold out and wrapped up in January, People reports.
The original story was written by Jon Hartmere and puts a feminist twist on classic fairytales.
It focuses on the princesses Cinderella, Snow White and the Little Mermaid and what would happen if a fairy godmother gave them the Betty Friedman book The Feminine Mystique.
The musical will feature various Spears songs such as Toxic, Circus,Oops I Did It Again and Stronger.
Spears will not be helping to develop the new show.
It wasn't immediately clear how she felt about her musical hitting Broadway, as she didn't comment about it on Friday morning.
However, she did previously comment on what she thought of Once Upon a One More Time, according to People.
"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," Spears previously said in a statement about the show the outlet reports.
"This is a dream come true for me!"
Spears turned 41 on Friday and many people took to Twitter to wish the pop icon a happy birthday, including Spears' longtime friend Paris Hilton.
\u201cHappy birthday @BritneySpears! \u2728\ud83c\udf82\u2728So many magical memories with you after over two decades of friendship! \ud83d\udc96 Thank you for being such an incredible friend with the most beautiful soul. \ud83e\udd79 You deserve all the happiness in the world! \ud83e\udd70\u201d— ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) 1669997797
Many fans also shared birthday messages with the Stronger singer.
\u201chappy birthday to the princess of pop, britney spears \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— archiveney (fan account) (@archiveney (fan account)) 1669940477
One fan put together a collage of photos for the "princess of pop."
\u201chappy 41st birthday to the princess of pop, britney spears\u201d— NOSTALGIA (@NOSTALGIA) 1669945240
General tickets for Once Upon a One More Time will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Britney Spears fan club members will have exclusive access to a presale starting Friday.
