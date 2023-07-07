Britney Spears Says She Got Slapped By An NBA Star's Security & Shared A Powerful Message
She’s accused of grabbing him.
Britney Spears has issued a public response after she was allegedly struck by an NBA athlete's security.
TMZ reported that Spears was backhanded by a member of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's security after the singer approached the player at a restaurant in Las Vegas to ask for a picture on Wednesday, July 5.
According to the outlet, Spears recognized Wembanyama and attempted to tap the athlete on the shoulder, which is when things got physical between her and the security member. TMZ also reports that Spears' team filed a police report alleging battery.
Wembanyama addressed the incident on Thursday, saying that he was grabbed from behind and that it wasn't until hours later that he learned that the person was actually Spears.
“Something did happen a little bit," he told reporters, explaining that someone he didn't recognized "grabbed" him from behind.
"Turns out it was Britney Spears, but I didn’t know because I never saw her face," he said.
Following the incident being publicized, Spears posted a message on her Instagram.
"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them," she wrote. "I was not prepared for what happened to me last night."
She then explained in her own words what happened, saying she saw Wembanyama and wanted to congratulate him on his success.
"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," Spears said. "I am aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."
She said that the incident is "super embarrassing" but that she wanted to share the story "to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."
"Physical violence is happening too much in this world," Spears wrote. "Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will..."
She finished by saying she's been receiving "tremoundous" love and support and thanked the Las Vegas PD for their support.
The San Antonio Spurs had not commented on the incident as of Friday morning.
