50 Cent Expressed His Love For Canada & 'Toronto Is Always A Vibe' (VIDEO)
"Canada energy for me has been unmatched."
50 Cent is fresh off a performance in Toronto and the singer is sharing his love for the city and Canada.
The American rapper has been sharing videos from his Canadian shows and his most recent one is from his performance in the 6ix, a city he says is "always a vibe."
50 Cent is currently on his world tour The Final Lap Tour and his most recent performance was at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Friday.
On Sunday, the "p.i.m.p" singer posted a video of his time in the city.
In the clip, the rapper is seen getting off the plane in Toronto and heading to the Budweiser Stage. The video also has shots of the CN Tower and shows fans eagerly waiting to see 50 Cent perform.
"Toronto is always a vibe," he captioned the post.
50 Cent has been in several Canadian cities for his Final Lap Tour and he's shared his love for each city online.
"Canada energy for me has been unmatched, I don’t know what it is, it’s just different!" he wrote in a post alongside a video from his time in Winnipeg.
He shared similar videos for Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.
While it's clear 50 Cent loves Canada, it's safe to say the feeling is mutual.
Many Canadians have been leaving comments on the videos to let the rapper know how much they love him.
"It was EPIC," one person wrote on the Toronto video. "Insanely entertaining, was dancing the entire show... encore after encore! Toronto loves you."
"Killed it!!! My favourite concert ever!!!" another person wrote.
"[Canada] has loved you from the start each province/city Wpg Mb [loves] you always," one fan from Winnipeg wrote.
It looks like Toronto was 50 Cent's last Canadian stop on his tour and he's now headed overseas to Europe.