These Are All The Celebs Who Attended The First Weekend Of TIFF & What They Got Up To
So many Hollywood stars are in the city!
The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival was in full swing over the weekend and the city was filled with a number of big-name stars who were here promoting their latest projects.
From Dakota Johnson to Sean Penn and Taika Waititi, there was no shortage of celebs who were spotted at TIFF events in Toronto.
Some of the big-name celebs spoke to Narcity ahead of their film premieres to share what they love about Toronto.
Here's a breakdown of who was in the city over the weekend and what they got up to.
Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn
Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn attended the premiere of their film Daddio on Sunday at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto.
According to the TIFF website, in the film, Johnson plays a woman who gets into a cab at a New York airport, which is driven by Penn's character. The two characters engage in a deep and risky conversation during their journey.
Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk
Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk at a TIFF party in Toronto on September 9, 2023.
Actors Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk were pictured together at the Hell of a Summer world premiere party hosted by Don Julio Tequila at Park Ave during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 in Toronto.
According to the film description on the TIFF website, Wolfhard and Bryk play a "pair of horny teenagers looking to score with their fellow counsellors at the rustic Camp Pineway" before a "slasher" begins "wreaking havoc" at the camp.
Both actors spoke to Narcity during the red carpet premiere of the film and shared what they would do if they could go "incognito" in Toronto.
Wolfhard says he would go bowling outside of the city at Planet Bowl, while Bryk who grew up in the city would visit Delina Shawarma located in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood.
Trevor Groth and Taika Waititi
Trevor Groth and Taika Waititi at a TIFF party in Toronto on September 9, 2023.
Film producer Trevor Groth and filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi also attended the Hell of a Summer world premiere party hosted by Don Julio Tequila at Park Ave on September 9.
Ari Aster, Kristoffer Borgli, Dylan Gelula and Nicolas Cage
Ari Aster, Kristoffer Borgli, Dylan Gelula and Nicolas Cage at a 2023 TIFF event in Toronto.
Co-producer Ari Aster, writer-director Kristoffer Borgli, and actors Dylan Gelula and Nicolas Cage attended the Dream Scenario world premiere party hosted by Ketel One Vodka at PinkSky on September 9.
Dream Scenario stars Cage as Paul Matthews, a "listless family man" who one day finds out he is appearing in other people's dreams "at an exponential rate," as described on the TIFF website.
Elliot Page
Elliot Page at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
Elliot Page was in Toronto this weekend for the premiere of his new film Close To You, which he co-wrote and starred in.
Close To You is about a man who lives in Toronto and is travelling to his hometown of Cobourg for the first time since his transition.
Page spoke with Narcity on the red carpet where he shared what it was like working on the film and how it parallels his personal life.
"I'd say all the challenges about [filming] were also what made it so beautiful and so meaningful," he told Narcity.
"And it probably was healing in some way, getting some stuff out."
He also shared what his favourite spot in the city is: High Park.
Nelly Furtado
Singer Nelly Furtado attended the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala in Toronto over the weekend and spoke to Narcity at the event.
Furtado shared a bunch of things that she loves about the city, including a mall in Markham.
"You know, I was just saying how like if you really want to get away from the city, go to Pacific Mall," Furtado said. "And just like, go get a new phone case or something."
She also revealed that she loves Cabbage Town and has new music coming soon!
Andrew Phung
Run the Burbs actor Andrew Phung was also in the city for the premiere of his new film Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe.
The film is a documentary about the iconic Canadian TV personality Ernie Coombs who generations of kids grew up watching on TV.
Phung spoke with Narcity on the red carpet where he talked about how much he loves Toronto and the one thing he is not a fan of: the traffic in the city.
"If I could experience Toronto without 60% of the traffic. This city is amazing, there is an energy and a vibe to this city but the traffic will kill your soul," he said.
Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill
Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill at a 2023 TIFF event in Toronto.
Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill were pictured at the Hell of a Summer world premiere party hosted by Don Julio Tequila at Park Ave on September 9 in Toronto.
Thad and Trent are both producers of the new film Reptile, which Thad also stars in.
The film, which also stars Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone, is about a realtor who is stabbed to death in a show home and a homicide detective has a list of suspects he needs to investigate.
TIFF is underway until September 17.