A 'Rambo' Movie Was Filmed In This Small Town In BC & A Huge Celebration Is Happening For It
There are some celebs going! 👀
One of the iconic Rambo movies, starring Sylvester Stallone, was actually filmed in a small town in B.C., and they're getting ready to transform the community to celebrate the hit movie, 40 years after it was made.
The organizers are expecting people, and even a few celebrities, to come from around the world to Hope, B.C., where Rambo: First Blood was filmed.
From October 7 to 10, the town is hosting the anniversary celebration for the first film in the popular movie franchise, and they are not holding back.
Brian McKinney, a representative for the Hope, Cascades & Canyons Visitor Centre and Museum, told Narcity in an email that they typically see "between 10,000 to 15,000 people visiting the community because of First Blood," in a year.
On the 40th anniversary celebration, they are expecting some extra special guests, like "Patrick Stack, who played Lt. Clinton Morgan, Stephen Chang who played the Vietnam commander and the family of late Brian Dennehy, who played Sheriff Will Teasle."
McKinney added that fans are travelling from places like Japan, England and Germany, to come for the celebration.
The town will also be organizing some fun activities for it all, including a walking tour of some of the filming locations, Rambo karaoke, and displaying the movie props.
Although it's been 40 years, McKinney said that a lot of the scenery looks the same, so you will feel like you're right on set.
They even have a massive statue in the town, of Rambo himself!
You can get tickets on the tourism website, and prepare to feel like you're stepping right into Rambo.