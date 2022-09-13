This Spot In BC Has 'Gilmore Girls' Vibes & It's The Next Best Thing To Stars Hollow
A place fit for Rory and Lorelai Gilmore! ☕
If you've ever dreamed of visiting Stars Hollow from the TV series Gilmore Girls, this charming small town in B.C. is the next best thing.
Ladner is a small riverside community that is around 40 minutes away from Vancouver. The quaint village is filled with small mom-and-pop shops, farmers' markets, bookstores and parks that could seriously be fit for Rory and Lorelai Gilmore.
In the village of Ladner, you can find many stunning historical buildings as it was formed all the way back in 1879, according to the town's website.
It wouldn't be considered fit for the Gilmore girls without a local coffee shop and Ladner definitely has more than a few spots to enjoy a smooth cup of joe.
Some of the adorable coffee shops are even built on historical corners and it just makes them even that much more homey.
When you're visiting the town, you also won't want to skip the beautiful surrounding farms in the area.
Many of these farms are open to the public and have farmers' markets as well as pumpkin patches to explore in the fall.
Plus, they are a great place to stock up on local produce!
There are also so many adorable places to fuel up and recharge your energy battery after a day of exploring.
So, whether you've been looking for a new town to discover or a great place to cozy up with a good book and have a coffee — just like the Gilmore girls, this place is the ultimate spot to do so.