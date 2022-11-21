This BC City Will Make You Feel Like You've Stepped Into A Real-Life Hallmark Movie
So many festive flicks have been filmed there! 🎄
If you love the holidays and all those seasonal Hallmark movies that come along with it, then this city is B.C. is a must-stop destination for you.
The city of Abbotsford in B.C. has been the backdrop for so many different Hallmark Channel Christmas movies including, A Christmas Treasure, Christmas in Tahoe, Open by Christmasand My Christmas Family Tree, according to IMDb.
The yuletide city even has its very own Annual Winter Jubilee with ice skating, ice sculpture, local performers, Christmas Tree lighting and photos with Santa — which is just like something out of a movie.
The annual festival runs for one night only, on Saturday, December 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Downtown Abbotsford isn't the only place you'll want to visit during the holiday season. The city is also home to some incredibly festive and picturesque wineries, like Singletree Winery.
The winery has two "Di Vine Domes" to pick and choose from and they are both completely decked out for the holidays.
"The Enchanted Forest Dome" and "The Canadian Cabin Dome" come decorated in twinkly lights, fur throws and all the winter wonderland vibes you could ask for.
You can choose to experience one of the three different tasting packages in these festive domes, which range from $20 per person to $75 per person.
This city of Abbotsford and everything that comes along with it would truly make for a romantic winter getaway. Plus, it might even make you feel like a character from a Hallmark Christmas movie.