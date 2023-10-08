Max Domi Shared Sweet Words For His Dad Tie Domi After He Was Honoured At Drake's Concert
He's the man." ❤️
Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Tie Domi recently got some love at Drake's concert in the 6ix and his son Max Domi has nothing but kind words for the two men.
On Friday, October 6, for Drizzy's first show in the city, he walked out to the stage at the Scotiabank Arena with the retired hockey legend.
At one point Drake paused, put his arm around Tie and pointed at him, which made the crowd cheer loudly.
"Was honored to walk out with Drake," Tie said of the experience on Instagram.
On Saturday, Tie's son and current Maple Leafs player Max was asked about what it was like seeing his dad getting that recognition.
"Yeah, I mean, he deserves it, I think he gave his heart and soul of the city just like Drake does," said Max. "So it was great to see, and I know their good buddies, so it was awesome. I think he was pretty excited about it and he looked good up there."
Max was also asked if he's ever surprised how much of a chord that Tie continues to strike in the city given that he played for the Leafs quite a few years ago.
"Not at all," replied Max. "No, not at all. He's the man. So, nah, he's the best and he deserves every single bit of it."
How sweet!
Drake performed his second concert in Toronto on Saturday, October 7, which concludes his It's All A Blur tour in North America.
He recently announced that he'll be taking some time off to take care of his health, so it might just be the last time the 6ix sees him perform for a while.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.