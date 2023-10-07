Drake Honoured Hockey Legend Tie Domi At His Toronto Concert & Brought Out A Surprise Guest
Who will be bring out for his second concert?
Drake always shows love for Toronto and at his concert last night he brought out hockey legend Tie Domi.
On Friday, October 6, for his first of two concerts at the Scotiabank Arena, Drizzy walked out for his performance with the retired Toronto Maple Leafs player.
"Was honored to walk out with Drake," Domi said of the experience on Instagram, along with a video of the two of them.
While walking to the stage, Drake paused, put his arm around Domi and pointed at him, which made the crowd cheer.
In the comments, other legends cheered the retired player on.
"All Love," wrote Tom Brady, while Mark Wahlberg left multiple comments of emojis.
For Drizzy's other shows in his It's All A Blurtour, 21 Savage accompanied him but it seems the musical group wasn't able to join him in Toronto.
Instead, his special guest was longtime friend and collaborator Lil' Baby who Drake says flew out last minute for the show.
@rap
#Drake really brought #LilBaby out for his show tonight in Toronto‼️😭 Via: @syd o’prey🦋 #RapTV #Drizzydrake #drizzy #itsallablurtour #iaab #forallthedogs
There hasn't been any word about who will be performing at Drizzy's show on Saturday, October 7, so it could be another surprise guest.
If you do go to the show, you might want to hang out around the Scotiabank Arena after the concert finishes.
Drake's team will put up a "bat signal" of a QR code somewhere around the venue, and when you scan it via the Shop app, you could get unreleased Nike sneakers, full Nocta outfits, For All the Dogs tees and even a stack of cash totalling $1000.
Not too shabby!
