Drake Got A Giant Chain To Celebrate The 6ix & It's A 'Where's Waldo' Of Toronto Sports Teams
He also gave them a little more incentive to win their season. 🇨🇦
Drake may have recently finished his two Toronto shows for the conclusion of hisIt's All A Blurtour but he's not done sharing love for the 6ix just yet.
On Tuesday, October 10, Drizzy showed off some pricey-looking swag he had made in honour of the city and its sports teams.
The chain features a very large blinged-put CN Tower with the Toronto Raptor scaling the observatory dome and the Toronto Blue Jay hanging on to the tower while throwing a baseball and carrying a bat.
Don't worry, hockey fans, the Leafs weren't left out despite the fact that they don't have a mascot – it appears that the necklace clasp features a blue maple leaf with the team's name on it that opens to reveal a mysterious key.
"A project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6... we call it the crown jewel @alexmoss any team that wins a chip we bring this straight to you for the whole season," the rapper said of the piece on his Instagram story.
Drake's words are in reference to the fact that his It's All A Blur tour ended in Toronto and that his latest album, For All The Dogs, dropped on October 6 while he was in the city.
As well, it seems that if either of the three teams wins the championship in their league, Drake will deliver the necklace they'll get to hang on to it for the next season.
Given that the Jays just finished their season sans championship trophy, it would seem they are out for getting the chain, but fingers crossed for either the Leafs or the Raptors as they start their seasons off!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.