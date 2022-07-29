Drake & Nelly Furtado Sang 'I'm Like A Bird' Together At OVO Fest Last Night (VIDEO)
"I'm like a bird, I only fly awaaaaay." 🎶
Drake brought on Nelly Furtado as a surprise guest to kick off OVO Fest this year, and they, of course, sang "I'm Like A Bird" together (are you feeling nostalgic for the early 2000s, now?).
On Friday morning, Nelly Furtado shared a video of the two of them belting out the hit single together at OVO Fest last night — and it was the collaboration we never knew that we needed.
At the start of the clip, Furtado walks over to Drizzy who looked like he just couldn't deal that she was on the stage with him.
Shortly after, Furtado flags him in to sing the song with her, you can hear Drake's voice belt out "Truuuue" as he waddles with the mic.
The pair then directs the crowd to sing the chorus together, and the entire audience erupts with: "I'm like a bird, I only fly away."
Drake gives the smiling Furtado a quick embrace as the crowd continues to sing out the rest of the chorus, without missing a single word.
It was the first night of the three-day music festival, which had a line-up dripping with "all Canadian north stars" talent. Musicians like Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman, K-OS and Keshia Chanté were among the artists slated to perform at History on Thursday night, but Nelly Furtado's name was notably left out of the bill.
On Friday night, OVO fest will continue with a Chris Brown and Lil Bay concert at Budweiser Stage. The festival will cap off with a Young Money Reunion on Monday night, bringing Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to the stage.