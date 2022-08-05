Drake Rescheduled OVO Fest On The Same Day As Lady Gaga's Toronto Show & Fans Aren't Happy
Drake has tested negative for COVID-19, so the Young Money Reunion will go on – but on the same night as Lady Gaga's and Burna Boy's Toronto concerts.
The 6ix God posted about the concert's return yesterday, August 4, on Instagram, writing: "Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa."
Drake was forced to cancel the concert, which was originally scheduled for August 1, after testing positive for COVID-19. However, the show will go on this Saturday, August 6.
His post explains that the new date was the only possibility other than pushing the show into the fall, but not all of his fans are happy with the game-time decision.
Everyone I know now is selling their tickets to be ripped off by lazy fans who want $100 a ticket. Fuck you Drake. You should have waited at least 2 weeks and given some actual notice. Not everyone has cushy jobs and private jets.
Some fans were even inquiring about refunds on Twitter because they already have tickets to Lady Gaga's show at the Rogers Centre on August 6.
That’s what I want to know too. I have VIP lady gaga tickets that day as well. Worst day they could have possibly done. And Ticketmaster is a bitch
Some fans even claim they're choosing Burna Boy over OVO Fest, who is slated to perform at Kultureland on Saturday night.
I’m sorry I’m seeing Burna Boy over OVO cause like Drake be in the city all the time
Others pointed out travel difficulties for fans living outside the city and country.
How you reschedule less then a week after and announce it 2 days before? Some have work, some need to book hotels and trains, some got other places to be etc. Like we wouldn’t mind the show in October or sum atp.
I’d like a word w/ @Drake . Your fans in the states who purchased tickets for OVO fest needed a two week notice, friend.
Although some fans are just "jealous," they won't be able to attend.
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne are some of the realest people in the music industry! They always show up for Drake, Always! I’m jealous again at the Canadians and anyone else who is able to go! Canada is about to be so lit on 8/6! #ovofestpic.twitter.com/VNX8onNjcl
While others are just thinking about what songs to request.
I ain’t gonna lie, I would like to hear moment for life by Drake & Nicki & how to love by Lil Wayne on Saturday at OVO fest. That’s like literally my only song requests lol.
