'Joker 2' Wants To Bring In Lady Gaga For A Musical Sequel & We Expect A Bad Romance
So... many... questions...
How do you top Joker, a super-dark Batman spinoff that won Academy Awards and raked it in at the box office?
You add Lady Gaga to the sequel, of course. And you let her sing.
The internet is buzzing over a story from The Hollywood Reporter, which says that the Joker sequel is courting Lady Gaga herself for a musical follow-up to the 2019 hit.
The outlet says Gaga would likely play Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, the Joker's psychiatrist-turned-girlfriend.
Margot Robbie has already played Harley in three movies to date, but it sounds like Warner Bros. is cool with having multiple on-screen version of the character.
The movie is titled Joker: Folie à Deux, which sounds a little pretentious. However, it's actually a term for two people who are close to one another, and who share the same or similar mental illness.
Gaga hasn't officially signed on for the movie yet, nor has star Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Best Actor Oscar for the first film. However, director Todd Phillips is coming back and talks with Phoenix are apparently underway.
Phoenix sang all of his songs as Johnny Cash in the biopic Walk The Line, so while he might not be able to match Gaga, he can at least try to keep up.
The internet reaction has been pretty divided, with some Batman fans getting upset over the idea of a musical. Others were just excited to see Gaga in another Oscar-worthy role after A Star Is Born.
"A musical?" wrote one user on Twitter. "She is coming for every Oscar for Best Original Song in the future."
"I hope this is a joke," wrote one critic. "Not Gaga, but an effing musical."
Sources say that the Joker is a fan of jokes, but we'll have to wait for Joker 2 to confirm.