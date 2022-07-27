NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Drake Responds To Rumours Of 14-Minute Flight To Hamilton & Says 'Nobody Takes That Flight'

Drizzy's plane was seen taking short trips from Toronto.

Toronto Staff Writer
Drake. Right: John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Drake has now cleared the air about whether or not he took a 14-minute flight from Toronto to Hamilton.

Rumours that the 6ix God took his jet for a quick trip began circulating after Celebrity Jets, an automated Twitter account that tracks celeb flights, tweeted out that his jet had landed in Hamilton after a short journey on July 22.

In a follow-up tweet, the account detailed that the 61-kilometre flight from Toronto Pearson Airport to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport used just over 1,500 litres of fuel and caused "4 tons of CO2 emissions."

Celebrities and their jet-set lifestyle have been under scrutiny due to climate change concerns, and Twitter fans were quick to come for Drake after reports of the trip surfaced.

"This is insane there should be laws to stop stupid shit like this, these ppl are ruining the world and have a far outsized influence on climate change," wrote one Twitter user.

"Drake just flew 14 minutes on his private jet and made 4 tons of CO2 emissions. That’s the same amount of emissions the average person makes in a year. It would have taken an hour to drive the same distance. This is criminal," reads another tweet.

However, Drake took to the comments of an Instagram post to clear the air and explain that his jet was simply being moved to a different airport for storage.

"This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics...Nobody takes that flight," he said.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

