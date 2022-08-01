NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Drake Just Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Toronto's OVO Young Money Show Is Getting Postponed

"I am truly devastated."

Trending Staff Writer
Drake onstage at OVO. Right: Drake looking to the side.

@champagnepapi | Instagram

Bad news, Toronto — Drake just announced he has COVID-19 and it means part of OVO Fest is getting postponed.

On Monday, August 1, the Canadian musician shared the news on his Instagram story.

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible," he wrote.

"I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked," he continued. "Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)."

Drake's Instagram story saying he has COVID-19. Drake's Instagram story saying he has COVID-19.@champagnepapi | Intstagram

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj were scheduled to perform with Drizzy at the Budweiser Stage on August 1 for the closeout of OVO with a reunion of the iconic Young Money trio.

While many fans are likely to be disappointed by the news given that the city's been hit with a slew of cancellations from artists like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, at least he was able to make it to some of OVO's festivities.

A few days ago, Nelly Furtado posted a video of her and Drake absolutely crushing her hit "I'm Like A Bird," captioning the post "homie pigeons."

As well as Furtado, Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman, K-OS and Keshia Chanté performed in the "all Canadian north stars" lineup on Thursday.

Feel better soon, Drake!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

