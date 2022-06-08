NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

justin bieber

Justin Bieber Cancelled His Toronto Shows & Fans Flooded Twitter With Their Heartbreak

What do you mean?

Toronto Staff Writer
Justin Bieber performing in concert. Right: Scotiabank Arena.

Jaroslav Noska | Dreamstime, Google Maps

Thousands of Beliebers are likely deep in their feelings on Wednesday in the wake of Justin Bieber cancelling the last two Toronto dates of his tour.

The Canadian pop star announced via Instagram on Tuesday, just hours before his performance, that he would be rescheduling his upcoming concert dates in the 6ix due to an unspecified sickness.

"Can't believe I'm saying this," Bieber wrote. "I've done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse."

"My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much, and I'm gonna rest and get better!"

The Biebs was slated to make his return to the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday evening before postponing.

Of course, with a fanbase as loyal as Justin's, it wasn't long before social media started overflowing with stories from heartbroken fans.

"Flew to Toronto with the kids to take them to Justin Bieber tonight, and it's cancelled. I don't even have the heart to tell them. They're all in their JB gear, ready to go," wrote one user.

"Justin Bieber fans that have been anticipating Toronto shows for actual years were given the least genuine-sounding insta story last night," added another disgruntled fan.

Last night, Scotiabank Arena released its own statement telling would-be attendees that their tickets will be honoured at future dates. However, no word on when that will be just yet.

The "Never Say Never" Singer is working his way through the Justice World Tour, a massive concert tour that isn't expected to finish until March 2023.

Comments 💬

