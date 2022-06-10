Justin Bieber Says He's Dealing With Facial Paralysis & That's Why He Cancelled Concerts
"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome."
Justin Bieber revealed that he is dealing with a "serious" health issue, and that's the reason behind his recent concert cancellations.
Bieber posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram on June 10 explaining to fans, who were frustrated with cancellations of his tour, that he's suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear – my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," said Bieber.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," said Bieber as he demonstrated the effects the paralysis has on his face.
Bieber explained that there is "full paralysis" in the centre of his face and directly addressed fans who may be upset about upcoming cancellations.
"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand."
The Ontario-born pop star says he will be taking time off to "rest and relax" and "get back to 100%." He assured fans that he would recover – he just doesn't know when that will be.
"I'm gonna get better, and I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal. It's just time, and we don't know how much time that's gonna be."
Bieber says he has "hope" and thanked his fans for being patient with him.
"I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason, and I'm not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime, I'm going to rest, and I love you guys, peace," he concluded.