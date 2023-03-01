Justin Bieber Just Cancelled All His Remaining Tour Dates & Here's What We Know So Far
Fans can get a full refund.
It's a sad day for Justin Bieber fans around the world, as the singer has officially cancelled all of the remaining dates of his Justice world tour.
The Holy singer was scheduled to play in several countries worldwide in the coming months, but he seemingly cancelled all remaining dates on Tuesday, February 28.
The cancellation was first announced by his tour's Twitter page, which asked those who have purchased tickets to "check in with your point of purchase for refunds."
The account also shared details about the refund process, stating that no action was required from fans to get their money back.
"It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase," the statement read.
When a fan asked if this latest string of cancellations included the Asia leg of the tour, the account responded that it impacted "all remaining tour dates."
\u201cJustin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his \u201cJustice World Tour\u201d. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates.\u201d— Justice Tour Updates (@Justice Tour Updates) 1677599231
The 29-year-old Canadian singer was scheduled to perform this month in cities across Europe, including Paris, Munich, Budapest, Prague, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Vienna and Krakow.
Bieber, who is celebrating his birthday on March 1, has yet to make a public statement about the reason for the latest cancellations.
He has, however, previously spoken about the health condition that prompted him to call off earlier shows.
In June 2022, Bieber revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome that led to partial face paralysis and confirmed it was the main reason behind his abandoned shows, including one in Toronto.
"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," he said at the time.
"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand."
In July 2022, he announced that he would be resuming the Justice world tour.
However, in September, he told fans that he would be postponing the tour again as the completed shows were taking a physical toll on him.
"I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," he said. "I'm going to be ok but I need time to rest and get better."
Hopefully, this is just a minor setback, and the singer will be back up and running in no time.