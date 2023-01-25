Justin Bieber Sold His Music Catalogue For $200 Million & Here's Why People Think He Did It
It's "the largest rights sale for any artist" of his generation. 👀
Justin Bieber has sold his music catalogue to the company Hipgnosis and he's now upwards of $200 million richer for it.
On Tuesday, January 24, it was confirmed by Hipgnosis that they had sealed the deal to buy all of the 28-year-old Canadian's published music. According to Billboard, that also includes "his artist royalties from his master recordings and neighbouring rights."
Not only is it a considerable cheque for the singer — it's also "the largest rights sale for any artist of Bieber’s generation" as well as being the largest acquisition Hipgnosis has ever had as it includes all 290 of Bieber's songs released up until December 31, 2021.
That means he's given up the rights to his massive hits like "Baby," "Peaches," "Love Yourself" and "Yummy."
According to a statement from Hipgnosis's founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis that was shared with CBC News, the deal is "among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70."
"Such is the power of his incredible catalogue that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone," Mercuriadis said.
While Bieber hasn't made any comment on why he struck the deal, there has been speculation online that it may be due to funds being a little tight or future uncertainties, particularly since he needed to postpone the rest of his Justice World Tour.
\u201cBut a few sources told me that Justin Bieber needed liquidity.\n\nHe canceled/postponed recent tours, not just due to COVID. His stadium tour was downgraded to arenas due to low ticket sales. Others were canceled for health reasons. This cash can help cover the tour money owed.\u201d— Dan Runcie (@Dan Runcie) 1674588883
"But a few sources told me that Justin Bieber needed liquidity," said Twitter user Dan Runcie, the founder of Trapital.
"He cancelled/postponed recent tours, not just due to COVID. His stadium tour was downgraded to arenas due to low ticket sales. Others were cancelled for health reasons. This cash can help cover the tour money owed."
\u201c@RuncieDan Justin Bieber has Ramsay Hunt syndrome (partial facial paralysis). From what I\u2019ve read seems unlikely he will get close to 100% again so selling now makes sense as he\u2019s still popular. This seems like smartest music rights sale I\u2019ve seen so far\u201d— Dan Runcie (@Dan Runcie) 1674588883
"Justin Bieber has Ramsay Hunt syndrome (partial facial paralysis). From what I’ve read seems unlikely he will get close to 100% again so selling now makes sense as he’s still popular," said another. "This seems like smartest music rights sale I’ve seen so far."
Whatever the reason he sold for, hopefully he's feeling satisfied with the outcome!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.