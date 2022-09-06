Justin Bieber Is Postponing His Global Tour & Says His Shows Have Been Taking A Toll On Him
"I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."
After recently taking some time off to deal with illness, Justin Bieber's tour got back into full swing — but according to a recent update, the singer is postponing the rest of his Justice World Tour.
On Tuesday, September 6, the Canadian celeb shared the news on his Instagram stories.
"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour," the 28-year-old shared.
That included his long-awaited show in Toronto which was cancelled just hours before his performance.
Justin Bieber's message about postponing his tour. @justinbieber | Instagram
"After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he continued.
He said that over the weekend, he gave a performance in Rio, Brazil, where he "gave everything" he had but it proved to be too much for him.
"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," Bieber shared. "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being."
He assured his fans that everything is going to be ok after he takes the time he needs to heal up.
"I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"
The news of this postponement comes after Bieber just recently resumed his tour at the end of July after taking a few weeks off to deal with his facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
Feel better, Biebs!
