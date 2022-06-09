Justin Bieber Shouted Out Kanye West For His Birthday & Opened Up About What He Means To Him
Kanye West recently turned 45 and Justin Bieber took the opportunity to share some kind words for his friend.
On Wednesday, June 8, which is the day of Ye's actual birthday, the Canadian musician posted about him on his Instagram grid.
"Happy birthday @kanyewest," Biebs captioned his post. "Your art has moved me in ways noone elses has. Your taste and style has helped shape the artist I am today. Thank you for inspiring me to be confident in the things I want to create."
He also thanked the rapper for his "public adoration of Jesus," which is a topic that Bieber is also passionate and outspoken about as something that's been helpful in his life.
"No one will ever know how it feels to be Kanye West, the barriers you have broken as a black man in multiple industries that I’ll never understand, the struggles and the pressures of being the leader that you are, but you are a leader amongst leaders and I am honored to know you and call you a friend," Bieber said to finish off his post.
It's unclear if West saw the post as he's recently scrubbed his own Insta except for a post in promotion for reimagined McDonald's packaging.
In the past few months, West got into trouble with the powers that be at Meta for violating the social media site's hate speech and bullying policy with a series of posts about Pete Davidson, who is currently dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
In March, West posted a graphic claymation music video that appeared to show Davidson being buried.
"God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," he rapped in the song which since been deleted from the social media platform.
