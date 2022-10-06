Kanye West Threatened Justin & Hailey Bieber After She Spoke Out About His Latest Controversy
Somehow Drake got dragged into the mess, too.
Kanye West sent an ominous message to Justin Bieber via Instagram, and it appears the rapper has some beef with Hailey Bieber.
On Thursday, Hailey posted an Instagram story in support of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue's global fashion editor, who recently was publicly mocked by West after she criticized the rapper's choice to wear a "White Lives Matter" shirt during Paris Fashion Week.
"GKJ ALL DAY, EVERYDAY," Hailey wrote on her story alongside a picture of Karefa-Johnson. "My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. The most talented. The most fun. The most chic."
West apparently took umbrage to Bieber's praise of the editor and posted a screenshot of an article summarizing Hailey and Gigi Hadid's support of Karefa-Johnson.
"Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know," he captioned the post.
He later posted some overall thoughts on the situation as well as another message directed at Justin.
"I wanna just let everybody know there was also some fashion this week also," he said in an all-caps statement regarding the attention given to his spat with Karefa-Johnson.
"Remember my one T-shirt took allllll the attention because you're all f*cking programmed sheep," he continued.
"And Justin get your girl before I get mad," Kanye said to finish off his rant.
To make matters even messier, Kanye posted a screenshot of Drake appearing to like his first post asking if he's being cancelled.
That being said, as of right now, it doesn't appear that Drake has liked the post — or perhaps he's removed his like.
Neither Drake, Justin nor Hailey have said anything yet about Kanye's recent callouts.
