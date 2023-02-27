Justin Bieber Interviewed Hailey Bieber & She Gave The Cutest Response To A Cheeky Question
She also dished on her "biggest fashion regret." 👀
Hailey Bieber recently graced the cover of Vogue Australia and she was interviewed by none other than her husband, Justin Bieber.
While the two touched on serious things such as Hailey's business Rhode, Justin snuck in a sneaky question or two for himself.
"What is your favourite thing about being married?" Justin asked.
"My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey answered. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."
How sweet!
Justin then had another hard question for his wife: "What have you been dreaming about?"
"Right in this moment, I keep dreaming about the pasta we’re gonna devour tonight," she hilariously responded.
The stylish model also got real about some of her outfit flops when asked about her fashion regrets.
"I feel like I have a lot, but the biggest one that comes to mind in this moment is, a couple of years ago I wore this pink ... it was this boxy-looking vest dress, and I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever," she explained.
"I wore it, and I saw the photographs after and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad."
And when it comes to fashion tips, Hailey recommends sticking to basics like "a great pair of jeans, a white tee, a good pair of loafers and a great leather jacket."
"I think you can never go wrong with those essentials," she explained.
There you have it!
