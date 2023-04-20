Hailey Bieber Is Opening Up About Having Some Of Her 'Saddest' & 'Hardest Moments' in 2023
"I know so many other people feel the way I feel."
Hailey Bieber says 2023 has been one of her hardest years yet, and we're not even halfway through.
The 26-year-old model shared a message on how she's been doing with her fans in her Instagram stories on Thursday and also expressed support for others going through a tough time as well.
"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," Bieber wrote.
"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."
Hailey Bieber's statement in her Instagram stories. @haileybieber | Instagram
Bieber continued her message to show support for others who are also going through a tough time and said "just know you're not alone."
"That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people," she added in a follow-up story.
"Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."
Hailey Bieber's statement in her Instagram stories. @haileybieber | Instagram
The Rhode founder didn't go into detail about which tough moments she was referring to in her posts.
However, she has been drawn into a lot of drama with her husband's ex Selena Gomez over the past few months.
In February, an old video of Hailey from 2017, showing her gagging at the mention of Taylor Swift, resurfaced on the internet. Gomez went to the comment section to defend her friend.
“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” read Gomez’s now-deleted comment under the video.
Shortly after that, people started questioning if Bieber and her friend Kylie Jenner were throwing shade at Gomez on social media by making fun of her eyebrows.
All the incidents led to fans bullying Bieber online, which prompted Gomez to ask them to stop.
“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram story. “This isn't what I stand for.”
“No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” the Rare Beauty founder continued. “I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”
Hailey then thanked Gomez for "speaking out." She added that she and the Lose You To Love Me singer had been talking about how they can move past the "ongoing narrative" between them.
"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful," Hailey wrote at the time.
The model has been busy promoting her skincare brand, Rhode, over the past several weeks.
In March, she and her husband Justin Bieber were in Toronto to celebrate the launch of the brand in Canada.
On Wednesday, Hailey took to her Instagram to promote that a new Rhode product is "coming soon."