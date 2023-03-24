Selena Gomez Defended Hailey Bieber From 'Bullying' On IG & She Wants 'This All To Stop'
“This isn't what I stand for.”
The Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama has gotten so out of hand that Gomez is now pleading with fans to stop "bullying" her former rival.
The Come & Get It singer turned to her Instagram story on Friday to request her fans stop the “hate” against Bieber, whom Gomez's fans have hounded for years over their shared ties to Justin Bieber.
“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram story. “This isn't what I stand for.”
“No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” continued Gomez. “I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”
Screenshot of Selena Gomez's story.@selenagomez | Instagram
The two ladies have been at odds for years, and their fanbases have occasionally stirred things up on their own.
The latest flareup started last month after an old video of Hailey Bieber from 2017, showing her gaging at the mention of Taylor Swift, resurfaced on the internet, and Gomez jumped into the comment section to defend her friend.
“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” read Gomez’s now-deleted comment under the video.
Not long after, people started speculating that Bieber and her friend Kylie Jenner threw shade at Gomez on social media by making fun of her eyebrows.
Since then, the internet has been divided between team Selena and team Hailey, but it seems the hate has finally caught up with Bieber.
Bieber also addressed the supposed feud between her and Gomez over now-husband Justin Bieber during her appearance on the podcast Call Me Daddy back in September of 2022.
During the Podcast, Bieber said that she respects Gomez “a lot” and that they have a civil relationship.
The two women even tried putting all the rumours to rest and showed the world that they are on good terms by taking a picture together in November of 2022, signifying that they had moved on from their feud.
Seems like their fans are having a tougher time letting go!