Justin Bieber Was At A Toronto Restaurant For Hailey's Brand Launch & Both Were 'Very Kind'
Hailey's skincare brand Rhode is now available in Canada.
Justin Bieber was "super supportive" to his wife Hailey during an evening out in Toronto last night.
The couple was in the city for the Canadian launch of Hailey's skincare brand, Rhode, which includes products such as lip treatments and moisturizers for a "glazed finish."
The celebration was held at Michelin Star restaurant Osteria Giulia and several Toronto locals joined in the festivities. The intimate dinner featured candlelit tables and dishes like burrata, beef tenderloin, and tiramisu.
"Such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto," Hailey said in an Instagram post where she was pictured holding a Canadian flag.
Justin Bieber could be seen dancing past tables and singing while guests cheered in an Instagram story on Sophie Suchan's page. The celeb was all smiles as he showed support for Hailey.
Digital creator Tiana attended the dinner party and told Narcity that, "the event was beautiful."
"Hailey was so sweet and took pictures with all the attendees. Justin curated an amazing playlist that we all danced to as the night wrapped."
She also shared that guests received some Rhode products and that they spent the night talking about skincare and beauty. Some Instagram stories from the event also show Hailey and guests trying out the Rhode lip products.
"Justin and Hailey are very kind and Justin was super supportive helping everyone get their pictures and videos with Hailey," she said.
Earlier this week, Hailey chatted with the Toronto Star about some of her favourite Canadian things, including her Tim Horton's order and being a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. It looks like the model and Rhode founder has lots of love to share when it comes to Canada.
