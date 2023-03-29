Hailey Bieber Gushed About How Much She Loves Canada & Shared Her Go-To Timmies Order
"It’s so true when people say that the people in Canada are just the nicest." 🇨🇦
Hailey Bieber has opened up about her love of Canada and some of her favourite aspects of the country — hockey and Timmies included!
On Wednesday, March 29, the Rhode beauty founder chatted with the Toronto Star about her life and all things Canuck.
When asked about her favourite Tim Hortons items, she listed two classics and then a bit of a left-field item.
“My go-to Tim Hortons order is a French vanilla — looove a French vanilla — and a double chocolate doughnut and then sometimes a hash brown because their hash browns are so good," she explained.
And when asked about a potential Rhode and Timmies collab, the model explained that she's somewhat attached to Timbiebs because of her hubby Justin Bieber's line with the restaurant chain.
As for her favourite NHL team, it just so happens to be the same as Justin's.
"My favourite hockey team is the Toronto Maple Leafs — obviously!" Hailey said.
"I could never say that it was something else because that would just be blasphemous for my in-laws and my husband, so we’re going to go with the Maple Leafs," she explained. "Although, before I was married, I would have said it was the New York Rangers."
As for what she loves about Canada, Hailey had a sweet answer.
"I love the people in Canada," she shared. "It’s so true when people say that the people in Canada are just the nicest."
She's also a big fan of the country's natural beauty.
"I think it’s one of the most stunning places ever," Hailey explained. "I love the seasonal change — I mean, it gets freezing in Canada, but I love that because I’m from the east coast and yeah, I just love it. I’m so happy to be married into a Canadian family."
Hey, if you move to Canada, you can have Timmies all the time!