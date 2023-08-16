Justin Bieber Had The Most Canadian Response To The Paparazzi Following Him (VIDEO)
"I know the deal, you guys all got a job to do..."
Justin Bieber is fed up, but at least he was super polite about it.
In a recently surfaced clip, the Canadian singer gave the paparazzi a piece of his mind — but instead of losing it on them, he delivered a surprisingly gentle and thoughtful request.
The TikTok video shows Bieber getting into his car when a pap says to him, "Have a good day, Justin."
That causes him to pause, get out of the driver's seat and address the people taking the pics.
"Yo, is it possible for you guys to do what you gotta do without talking so much?" he asked. "Just kind of do it professionally, and kind of like, let me just live my life?"
"I know the deal, you guys all got a job to do, I understand that you guys all have a job to do, it's understandable," Bieber continued. "You know, and your job is to get the best shots of me and I know sometimes you guys are trying to be, you know, nice by just saying 'Hey, hi Justin, how you doing?'"
Bieber added that he wanted to respect the paparazzi and not be "a d*ck."
"I would love for you guys to just do what you guys gotta do and take your shot but just, don't be like 'Hey, how you doing?'"
After a few paps agree, he thanked them and appeared to go on his way.
Given how often he likely gets hounded by people looking to take pictures, he was pretty darn polite about the whole thing.
Seems like you can take the boy out of Canada, but you can't take Canada out of the boy!
Speaking of Canada, Bieber recently was at a restaurant in Toronto to support his wife Hailey Bieber with the launch of her brand Rhode in the country.
The pair partied at Osteria Giulia and digital creator Tiana, who attended the party, told Narcity that "the event was beautiful."
"Hailey was so sweet and took pictures with all the attendees," she added. "Justin curated an amazing playlist that we all danced to as the night wrapped."
Hopefully we'll see them back in the country soon — and only with well-behaved paparazzi!
