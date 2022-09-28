Hailey Bieber Dished Intimate Details About Her Sex Life With Justin & It Might Be TMI
"It's always something different."
Hailey Bieber recently got extremely candid about her sex life with Justin Bieber on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper — and said that she hopes her parents don't listen to the episode.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
When asked about her sex life, Hailey said that she doesn't think that people are interested in the details between married couples. However, Cooper assured her otherwise.
When it comes to having a threesome, Hailey admits that while it can be fun and exciting for some people, it's not for her and her Canadian husband.
"I think the second you make the decision to do that there is never going back from that," she explained. "We worked very hard to be in the space that we're in now and trusting each other and there's like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with. Or him for that matter."
In terms of building that trust, Hailey says that Justin is brutally honest with her about everything and will show her the inappropriate messages people send him.
She also shared that while she and Justin prefer to get intimate at night, they're not opposed to some morning action. As for what positions the couple enjoy, she said "it's always something different."
She also said that kissing is biggest thing that Justin does to turn her on, whereas for his turn-on, it's more about connection.
"We could literally just be like laying down talking before and just having like a really fun conversation and that is really important for him," she explained.
Hailey also chatted about her hubby in a recent interview with Bazaar where she discussed how challenging his Ramsey Hunt Syndrome diagnosis was as well as dealing with her own health issues.
"You have to figure out how to deal with this sh*t as it comes, you know?" she said. "There’s a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that’s for real!"
