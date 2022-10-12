Jagmeet Singh Blasts Kanye West For His Social Media Posts & Says His Words 'Fuel Hate'
"Antisemitism is absolutely vile," the NDP leader tweeted.
Canadian NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has slammed Kanye West for his posts on social media and said the rapper's words "fuel hate against Jewish people across the globe."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
West, who goes by Ye, has been embroiled in controversy recently after threatening Hailey Bieber when she supported Vogue's global fashion editor, who was mocked by West after the editor criticized him for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt during Paris Fashion Week.
The rapper has also landed in hot water after sharing posts on Twitter and Instagram that are being called antisemitic.
What did Jagmeet Singh say about Kanye West?
Following West's posts on Twitter and Instagram, Singh tweeted on October 11 about the controversy surrounding the rapper.
"Antisemitism is absolutely vile and has no place in our society," he said. "Kanye's words have consequences — they fuel hate against Jewish people across the globe."
"This hate must be confronted any time it rears its ugly head," Singh continued.
What did Kanye West say on Twitter?
Over the weekend, West tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy right now but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also," West said. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
Did Kanye West get banned from Twitter?
Instagram and Twitter locked West's accounts after he shared posts on both social media platforms that are being called antisemitic.
First, he accused rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs of being controlled by Jewish people in screenshots of a text conversation between the two posted on Instagram, according to NBC News.
A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, told The Hollywood Reporter that they deleted posts and restricted his account for violating the company's terms and conditions.
West responded to his Instagram suspension with the antisemitic tweet which has since been removed for violating Twitter rules.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.