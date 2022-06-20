Drake Partied At 4 Miami Bars This Weekend & The Guest List Was Red-Carpet Worthy (PHOTOS)
He addressed the backlash the album received.
Drake was spotted out celebrating in Miami, FL this weekend making his rounds between trendy bars and clubs with his star-studded entourage.
Posts on social media showed him partying with DJ Khaled, Chubbs View, Zoey Dollaz, GORDO and other members of the OVO crew at the swanky establishments STORY Miami, Sexy Fish, Gala and Prime112.
The celebration followed the surprise release of his new seventh studio album Honestly Nevermind.
In a recent Instagram post, Drake can be seen posing out on the town with his friends and lounging on a private jet with silver balloons dedicated to his newest release.
The Florida bar tour kicked off at Gala with Miami Heat P.J. Tucker and director Michael Bay.
Then, the crew hit STORY Miami on Saturday. Famous Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho was in attendance and hosted OVO Chubbs' birthday celebration at the club.
A source confirmed to Narcity that Saturday night, the Canadian rapper and twenty of his friends also partied at the Miami bar and restaurant Sexy Fish, where they indulged in "opulent sushi and seafood platters and sipping on his favorite sip, an Aperol spritz."
His close friend DJ Carnage "took to the decks in an impromptu DJ set which of course featured several house music songs from the new album including Calling My Name.”
The "Falling Back" singer also visited Prime 112 during the weekend. He was spotted meeting a young fan while leaving the steak house.
While enjoying his time out with his friends, Drake took time to address recent criticism sparked by the album's release in a video posted to Instagram.
"It's all good if you don't get it yet, it's all good. That's what we do. That's what we do, we wait for you to catch up. We're in here though, we caught up already. Onto the next. My goodness!" he says to the camera as his new song "Calling My Name" plays in the background.
The video was a response to some fans who felt the laid-back dance album was different than the artist's traditional style.