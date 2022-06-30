NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

miami restaurants

Drake Has Been Spending Time At These Miami Restaurants & Fans Loved Seeing Him This Week

He mentions one of the places in a new song. 👀

Florida Associate Editor
Drake with a hookah. Right: Drake standing with a yellow crossbody bag on.

Drake with a hookah. Right: Drake standing with a yellow crossbody bag on.

@champagnepapi | Instagram

Drake is back soaking up the South's sunshine again, and Florida fans can't get enough! He's been spotted at so many Miami restaurants, you never know where he'll be next.

TikTok creators have been raving about his appearances because, well, they are so casual, you wouldn't even know he was at the table next to you.

When Drake said, "Kiki, do you love me?" Everyone was desperately wanting to know who he was talking about. The amount of times he's been spotted at the Magic City's landmark restaurant, Kiki On The River, we think we know now.

@therealstefllanos

you already know who he’s texting back at kiki on the river 🫢🥰 #drake #miami #kikiontheriver #drakekikidoyouloveme

This video was published one day ago. They announced his appearance there, and they even played a song from his new album Honestly, Nevermind. However, most of us do mind because that wasn't the only place people saw the rapper.

Last night, creators were on the app showing the public where he was again. This time, it was at a steakhouse, Prime One Twelve.

@pichichipixx

Reply to @boomzy live streams every friday and saturday #miami #celebs #paparazzi #celebnews #celebrities #miamicelebs #pichichipixx #famosos #celebrity #drake


The star must have been in the "305" for a week because six days ago he was found at Pharrell Williams' restaurant, Swan Miami.

The TikToker said he sent Drake a message that there was a table for him at the restaurant and he actually showed up.

The artist is no stranger to the Magic City. He celebrated his album release at famous clubs, like STORY, and even put on his own social media page that he's previously spent time at the Setai Hotel and Carbone.

At Carbone, he was with Jordan "The Wolf of Wall Street" Belfort. You never know if you'll see him in town and who he might be with!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...