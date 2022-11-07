Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Say Drake Got Lipo From Dr. Miami & The Surgeon Broke His Silence

The rumors about plastic surgery started from 2016.

Florida Associate Editor
Drake laying outside. Right: Dr. Miami on TikTok.

@champagnepapi | Instagram, therealdrmiami | TikTok

Michael Salzhauer, a.k.a. Dr. Miami, is one of the city's most popular plastic surgeons. He's had patients like the Kardashian's, and now rumor has it that Drake checked into his office, as well.

In 2016, rapper Joe Budden made a diss track, Afraid, and started the theory that the celebrity got liposuction.

“Yeah, Aubrey, that’s the one we trusted, not this new Aubrey with his stomach sculpted,” he rapped in the track referring to the star's real name, Aubrey Graham.

Budden then tweeted in July of 2016, "cuz he saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all…. HipHop weird now lol." Pusha T also talked about Drake's alleged "surgical summer" in 2018.

The rumors have resurfaced now that the Canadian rap star released a song alluding to Megan Thee Stallion lying about getting shot by another artist, Tory Lanez.

In the song "Circo Loco," he says, "this b*h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling."

Her fans, also known as "Hotties," dragged Drake on Twitter to talk about the lipo rumors again after he is "dissing women".

"Drake got a lipo and suddenly thinks he’s one of the girls dissing women but couldn’t face pusha T 🤡," one user wrote.

Now, Dr. Miami broke his silence on the matter and released a TikTok entering the conversation.

The clip shows the surgeon behind the reception desk, with the audio asking, "excuse me, can you record me real quick?"

The response on the audio tells the voice to get someone else to do it, which translates to Dr. Miami not doing the surgery for the rapper.

He captioned his TikTok: "When Drake asks me to do his second round of lip but I'm a Hottie before I'm a surgeon."

@therealdrmiami

You mess with Meg, you mess with me 🤷‍♂️

The caption said, "you mess with Meg, you mess with me 🤷♂️." He also published a comment that the video is in reference to the "Twitter conspiracy of him having lipo and a BBL."

While we now know that the Miami medical expert is a Megan Thee Stallion fan, it is still unknown whether the rumors are true.

    Jenna Kelley
    Florida Associate Editor
    Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
