Neema Naz Opened For Russell Peters In Toronto & Says It Was A 'Full Circle' Moment (VIDEO)
Toronto comedian Neema Naz recently got to share the stage with his "idol" Russell Peters and says it's proof that hard work pays off.
Earlier in the week, on July 26, the two men were in Ottawa where Naz got the crowd going before Peters came on for his set.
In a behind-the-scenes video, the "TikTok legend" — who has half a million followers on the platform — can be seen waiting in the wings with the text "My dream came true last night" on the screen before he took to the stage.
"Got to open for my idol, one of the 🐐 of comedy Russell Peters last night!!!" he captioned the post. "Put some respekkkk on my name."
A few days later, Naz and Peters got to perform for their hometown at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
"Earned not given. I’ve been working my ass off in comedy for 7 years and all the shit I had to endure over the years was all worth it for moments like this!!!" Naz said of the experience.
"Russell has been an inspiration for me since I was a kid and the fact that I got to share the stage with him 3 nights in a row, it all came full circle. PUT SOME RESPEK ON MY NAME! PRICE JUST WENT UP."
As for Peters, the Ontario-born celeb also posted about being thrilled to be in the city.
"My city came out and held me down AGAIN!!!! I can’t believe how lucky I am to have the continued support from my hometown and my entire country," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you thank you thank YOU!!!"
"The first time I played this arena was 15yrs ago (2007) and here we are in 2022 and it was my 8th time selling it out!!!" he continued.
"Sounds like I’m bragging but I’m really just saying it loud because it still doesn’t feel real… 15yrs of arenas… holy sh*tballs!!!"
Peters will be performing in Montreal on Sunday, July 31 at Théâtre Maisonneuve and Naz will be touring Canada later this year.
