Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Russell Peters Visited A Mississauga Resto & Left A Funny Message On A Random Phone (VIDEO)

Classic! 😂

Russell Peters Visited A Mississauga Resto & Left A Funny Message On A Random Phone (VIDEO)
Naan Kabob | Handout

Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited a restaurant in Mississauga earlier this week and shared quite a few laughs with fans and staff during his dinner.

Peters visited Naan Kabob's location in Mississauga on December 6 with a large group of his family friends for his mother's 80th birthday, according to Nan Kabobs' media relations person Maryam Salimi.

Salimi told Narcity that it was "his first time visiting a Naan Kabob location, and the staff and guests were so delighted" by his visit.

Peters, being the funny guy he is, definitely caused some light-hearted mayhem during his dinner visit. If the short video Naan Kabob posted to their Instagram of Peters is any evidence.

The short video shows Peters leaving a cryptic message on a stranger's phone.

The video shows an up-close view of Peters' face as he looks around the restaurant and says, "Just found this phone here at Naan Kabob in Mississauga and um.." before the video cuts him off.

According to Salimi, Peters was cracking jokes throughout the dinner with staff and other guests and even snapped a few photos.

Naan Kabob

"He was so down to earth, brought laughter to everyone's faces within seconds," she said. "Although Russell was celebrating his mother's birthday, he took the time to speak to all the staff and guests present at the restaurant."

Salimi says Peters' group ordered the NK Mix Platter and NK Paneer Skewers, and he even "met with the owner Fahim and mentioned how much he loved the food and everything was beyond his expectations."

Peters' mother is also an apparent fan of the restaurant.

Salimi said she told the manager that "she had been here previously and wanted to celebrate her birthday at Naan Kabob because she loves the food."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto Is Getting A New Italian Resto With Bougie Four-Course Meals For $50

Dine out without breaking the bank!

Osteria Du | Handout

A bougie four-course meal can do wonders for the soul – and major damage to your wallet.

Luckily lovers of upscale dining who also appreciate an affordable option will be able to get a four-course meal for only $50 at Toronto's newest plant-based Italian restaurant.

Keep Reading Show less

14 Wild Boars Were Captured In Pickering But Officials Still Don’t Know Where They Came From

They were trapped and “humanely euthanized."

Mary Delaney | Facebook

The 14 wild boars that were seen tearing it up in Pickering, Ontario last month have been captured and "humanely euthanized."

While the wild pigs may be cute to look at from afar, the invasive species can have "significant impacts on the natural environment and agricultural industry," according to the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF).

Keep Reading Show less

2 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Just Sold In Ontario & You Could Be An Actual Millionaire RN

Check your tickets!

Lance McMillan | Narcity, @atlanticlottery | Instagram

You might be a millionaire if you bought a lottery ticket in Ontario recently.

Two winning tickets sold in Ontario from recent draws and are unclaimed so far, according to OLG. This means two people (unless a group went in on ticket, of course) are walking around with no idea that they could cash in on some serious coin.

Keep Reading Show less

Blue Mountain Has A Giant Suspension Bridge Where You Can Snowshoe Over A Snowy Forest

Add this activity to your winter bucket list. ❄️

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures | Facebook, @theendurancechiro | Instagram

Imagine taking yourself to new heights, walking 82-feet above a forest with freshly fallen snow.

You can snowshoe over southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge in The Blue Mountains, with Scenic Caves Nature Adventures.

Keep Reading Show less