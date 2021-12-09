Russell Peters Visited A Mississauga Resto & Left A Funny Message On A Random Phone (VIDEO)
Classic! 😂
Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited a restaurant in Mississauga earlier this week and shared quite a few laughs with fans and staff during his dinner.
Peters visited Naan Kabob's location in Mississauga on December 6 with a large group of his family friends for his mother's 80th birthday, according to Nan Kabobs' media relations person Maryam Salimi.
Salimi told Narcity that it was "his first time visiting a Naan Kabob location, and the staff and guests were so delighted" by his visit.
Peters, being the funny guy he is, definitely caused some light-hearted mayhem during his dinner visit. If the short video Naan Kabob posted to their Instagram of Peters is any evidence.
The short video shows Peters leaving a cryptic message on a stranger's phone.
The video shows an up-close view of Peters' face as he looks around the restaurant and says, "Just found this phone here at Naan Kabob in Mississauga and um.." before the video cuts him off.
According to Salimi, Peters was cracking jokes throughout the dinner with staff and other guests and even snapped a few photos.
Naan Kabob
"He was so down to earth, brought laughter to everyone's faces within seconds," she said. "Although Russell was celebrating his mother's birthday, he took the time to speak to all the staff and guests present at the restaurant."
Salimi says Peters' group ordered the NK Mix Platter and NK Paneer Skewers, and he even "met with the owner Fahim and mentioned how much he loved the food and everything was beyond his expectations."
Peters' mother is also an apparent fan of the restaurant.
Salimi said she told the manager that "she had been here previously and wanted to celebrate her birthday at Naan Kabob because she loves the food."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.