Here's How 9 Canadian NHL Players Spent Their Summer & The Off-Season Looked Epic (PHOTOS)
They did not waste any time!
Canada's top NHL players are wrapping up their off-season by training for the 2023-2024 NHL season that's set to start in October.
The players in the league have had the past three months to enjoy their summer and by the looks of it, many players did not waste any of their time off.
From Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid to Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes, some of Canada's biggest NHL players did everything from playing golf, going to music festivals and enjoying some leisurely time by the lake.
Here a look at how nine Canadian hockey stars spent their summer.
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was a busy man over the past three months.
McDavid started his off-season in Muskoka where he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle before jetting off to Victoria, B.C. for former Edmonton Oiler Tyson Barrie's wedding.
McDavid and his new fiancée then spent some time exploring Tofino on Vancouver Island following Barrie's wedding.
The couple then travelled back to Ontario where they were spotted at the Boots and Hearts Festival with McDavid's family.
Although hockey is his main sport, it looks like McDavid is also into tennis and golf as he was spotted attending the National Bank Open in Toronto and at the Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic (a golf tournament) in Vaughan alongside his Oiler buddy Leon Draisaitl.
Leave it to McDavid to still enjoy some hockey during the off-season: the NHL star was seen playing at a beer league championship in Newmarket in August, where he unfortunately lost to the other team.
Mitch Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has also kept busy during his time off.
The hockey star surprised his then-fiancée Stephanie LaChance at a Shania Twain concert in June. According to Twain herself, the Leaf player slipped into her DMs to tell her that LaChance was Twain's biggest fan and had previously made up dance moves to all her songs.
That led to Twain inviting the couple up on stage during one of her shows where they got to dance as Twain sang her hit song "Up!"
One of the first and biggest Leafs reunions over the summer happened at former Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot's wedding in B.C. where Marner partied alongside his teammates John Tavares and Morgan Rielly.
Marner followed up that party with his own stunning wedding at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake in late July. The wedding videographer who filmed the wedding told Narcity how great it was working with the couple and shared some fun highlights like Marner's "Griddy" dance entrance.
Marner and his wife later jetted off to Greece for their honeymoon, as reported by the Toronto Sun.
Carey Price
Canadian NHL star Carey Price spent the summer adjusting to his move from Montreal back to his home province of B.C.
The Montreal Canadien's goaltender and his family moved into a newly renovated property in Kelowna.
Price's wife Angela has been sharing lots of fun date nights the couple has gone on in their new home province, including paddle boarding and trestle trail rides.
It looks like they also went on their annual camping trip to Idaho for the July 4th weekend and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
Sadly Angela lost her dad in August and her and Price travelled to Kennewick, Washington for the funeral.
Morgan Rielly
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly at a Taylor Swift concert.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly and his fiancée Tessa Virtue got to do one thing this summer many Canadians are currently dreaming about doing: going to a Taylor Swift concert.
The Canadian athletic duo went to see Swift for one of her shows in Chicago in June and spent some time exploring the city and eating some good food while they were there.
In June, Rielly spoke to Narcity during a pop-up ball hockey game for Kellogg's Vector Unsubscribe for Sports campaign where he said he and Virtue were in the wedding planning stages.
It looks like the couple may have also spent some time in France this summer, with Virtue posting several photos from the getaway, including a beautiful dinner overlooking the Eiffel Towel.
That's not all. The busy couple also partied at two big Leaf weddings this summer, Mitch Marner's wedding in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Alex Kerfoot's wedding in B.C.
In her latest photo dump, Virtue also shared snaps from what looks like a relaxing trip spent in nature with their dog, Rielly playing golf and some possible antique shopping.
Nazem Kadri
Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri's off-season plans included working on his golf game.
The NHL player posted several photos from the golf course, including one with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.
In another series of photos, Kadri appears to be travelling to a golf course in true style: via helicopter. It's unclear exactly where Kadri went, but many are speculating in the comments that it was to the Redtail Golf Club in Port Stanley, Ontario.
The hockey star also spent some time in Toronto at the National Bank Open where he showed off his hockey skills and signed some tennis balls for a group of kids.
It wouldn't be a true Calgarian summer without a visit to the Calgary stampede. Kadri went and dressed the part in a cowboy hat and cowboy boots.
Brendan Gallagher
Montreal Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher is another NHL player entering the upcoming hockey season as an engaged man.
Gallagher spent the off-season in B.C., where he currently has a property, and got engaged to his girlfriend Emma Fortin during a trip to Whistler.
The hockey player made it super special by proposing in the same spot with Fortin's parents got engaged nearly 30 years ago.
It looks like the couple went back to Montreal in August where they celebrated Fortin's birthday and had an engagement party.
Evander Kane
Apparently, a lot of hockey players enjoy playing golf during the off-season and Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane is no different.
Kane shared lots of photos from the golf course this summer or what he calls "golf paradise."
Aside from golf, Kane also shared adorable family moments that happened over the past three months, including welcoming his third child, a son named Hendrix Frank Kane with his girlfriend Mara Teigen.
Shortly after their son's birth, the couple was spotted in Victoria, B.C. to celebrate Tyson Barrie's wedding to Emma Rose.
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes, a defenceman for the Vancouver Canucks, spent his summer with his family and friends by the lake in Bloomington, Michigan.
In a video posted to the Canucks' Instagram page, Hughes explains why he bought the home on the lake.
"We grew up on a lake, and me and Jack, a couple summers ago, we bought this place,” Hughes said in the clip.
"We knew we wanted to buy on the water and live on the water in the summer. It’s just really peaceful. We'll come out here at least three times a week," he said as he was driving his boat.
In the video Hughes also shows off where he practices his shooting during the off-season. He and his brother, who also plays hockey, created a shooting area in their garage for that purpose.
"We went to Halifax and trained with [Sidney] Crosby and Nathan [MacKinnon] before our rookie year," he shared.
"Crosby had the sickest shooting room. When we were going to buy this, we were like, ‘Yeah, we have to have a sick shooting room.'"
Josh Morrissey
Josh Morrissey, a defenseman with the Winnipeg Jets, also spent his summer travelling, enjoying some golf and partying at a country music festival.
Morrissey shared some photos from a soccer game he went to in Spain and from the Legends of Hockey Charity Skins Game in Calgary.
The hockey star is also apparently a fan of country music. He attended the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary where he met musician Diplo.