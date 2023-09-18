Connor McDavid's Fiancée Lauren Kyle Shared Her Fav Summer Memories & A Wedding Prep Update
The couple got engaged in June!
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle is sharing a glimpse of some of her favourite summer memories.
Kyle posted a series of photos on Instagram showcasing what the couple has been up to over the past couple of months and she also included some updates about how wedding prep is going.
The couple, who got engaged in June, shared some cute memories during the NHL's off-season, including spending time in Muskoka.
In the photos Kyle shared, the engaged couple is sharing a kiss on a swing, McDavid is kissing their dog Lenard on a boat and Kyle is showing off her stunning engagement ring.
Muskoka seems to be a location that is near and dear to the couple and Kyle has shared a lot of photos from Ontario's cottage country this summer.
It's not only the location where McDavid got down on one knee but where the interior designer hosted a party to ask her friends to be in her bridal party.
On September 2, Kyle posted photos from the beautiful event featuring all of her closest friends.
"The most special night! On Tuesday I asked my best friends to be my bridesmaids and I couldn’t be more excited to have them by my side," she wrote in the caption.
In a couple of separate posts, Kyle shared a closer look at all the details, including the food, incredible floral arrangements and Dior gift bags for her bridal party.
That's not all McDavid and his bride-to-be got up to over the summer. They also travelled to B.C. to attend former Edmonton Oiler Tyson Barrie's wedding in July. Following the wedding, the couple then took some time to explore Tofino while they were on Vancouver Island.
The couple then headed back to Ontario where they attended the Boots and Hearts Festival and McDavid enjoyed some other sports like golf and tennis.
McDavid is currently preparing for the 2023-2024 NHL season which kicks off in October. He recently shared a few photos on Instagram from a training camp in Halifax.
It's unclear when the couple's wedding date is, but we hope Kyle keeps sharing all the wedding prep details as they continue planning their big day!