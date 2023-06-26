Oilers Star Connor McDavid Just Got Engaged & Here's What To Know About Lauren Kyle
That ring though! 💍👀
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has made a major off-season move and it has nothing to do with National Hockey League.
McDavid proposed last week to Lauren Kyle, his girlfriend of eight years.
Kyle announced the engagement over the weekend in an Instagram post calling it the "best day of [her] life."
"I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together," she wrote alongside a series of photos from the engagement.
"Almost 8 years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to."
"I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together, " she continued in the post.
"Thank you for the most thoughtful, picture perfect proposal that I could never have imagined. I love you more than anything. 🤍🤍"
Many people posted their excitement over the news and congratulated the pair on the big announcement in the comments.
Some also noted that now they expected a second ring in the sense that they want McDavid to help his team win a Stanley Cup ring in 2024.
According to Architectural Digest, the newly-engaged couple shares a house they custom-built near the North Saskatchewan River valley in Alberta. The publication says the modern home even has its own "sports court" area which has a basketball half-court where McDavid works on his hockey skills.
It sounds like they also host a lot of guests and took that into consideration when designing the home.
"Connor being the captain, we knew we were going to have to host a lot,” Kyle told Architectural Digest at the time.
They are also dog parents to a bernedoodle named Lenard. The pup even has his own Instagram page for anyone interested in seeing what he gets up to.
With the NHL being in the off-season, it looks like the couple has been vacationing at Amangiri, a 5-star hotel in Utah.
Now that a wedding will be in the works for the pair, we hope to see more wedding-themed content on both of their Instagram pages.
McDavid, 26, grew up in Newmarket, Ontario and moved to Edmonton after he was drafted in 2015. He's played there ever since and is currently in the middle of an eight-year deal that pays him an average of $12.5 million per season. That's a lot of money to spend on a wedding!
With the exciting news of their engagement, we wanted to find out more about the fiancée of the best hockey player in the NHL.
Here's what you should know about Lauren Kyle.
Who is Lauren Kyle?
According to an article on Players Bio, Kyle's birthday is June 27, 1997. That means she'll be turning 26 years old on Tuesday and she's been dating her now-fiancé since they were both around 18 years old.
Kyle is an interior designer and the owner of Kyle & Co. Design Studio, a studio based in Edmonton.
As per the company's website, the studio works with the "most elite clients around the globe" and offers "full-scope design services in the residential, commercial and hospitality spaces."
Hers and McDavid's dog, Lenard, is listed at the CEO. Adorable!
Based on a 2021 article published by Architectural Digest, Kyle also designed her home with McDavid, which boasts contemporary touches and a black and white theme throughout.
While she does have a home in Edmonton, it looks like Kyle also spends plenty of time in Toronto, where she's originally from and where the two reportedly met at a birthday party. The couple became Instagram official in 2017.
It looks like she frequently spends part of her summers in Muskoka, so you might spot her there over the next couple of months if you're there!
Based on a lot of the comments left on Kyle's most recent Instagram posts, many people have been waiting for an engagement for the couple for quite some time.
Hopefully, now that they are engaged, Kyle will be sharing updates throughout the wedding planning process on her social media pages!