Canadian NHLer Mason Marchment Is Engaged & His Adorable Dog Was Part Of The Proposal
The sweet moment was captured on camera!
Another Canadian NHL player is engaged and this time a cute dog was involved in the proposal.
Mason Marchment, who once played with the Toronto Maple Leafs and currently plays with the Dallas Stars, got engaged to his girlfriend of over five years, Alexis Durham.
The couple shared the news of their engagement with posts on their Instagram accounts on August 16.
Marchment, who is from Uxbridge, Ontario, posted a photo of him with Durham, who is showing off her ring, and their dog Milo.
Durham shared a more intimate look from the actual moment Marchment got down on his knee while they were out in the woods.
The series of photos show Durham walking towards Marchment with her hands covering her mouth in shock and their pup Milo looking super excited as well.
"Milo’s parents are getting married!!!!!" Durham wrote in the caption.
"A trail walk turned into one of the best days of my life. I love you Mas, can’t wait to be your wife."
Marchment was signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs for a two-year entry-level contract in 2018. He was then traded to the Florida Panthers in 2020, as per the NHL.
The Canadian hockey player signed a four-year $18-million contract with the Dallas Stars on July 13, 2022.
Marchment joins a growing list of NHLers who got engaged this summer.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid started things off in June when he popped the question to his girlfriend of eight years Lauren Kyle while the couple was in Muskoka.
Montreal Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher asked his girlfriend of nearly two years Emma Fortin to marry him in July while the couple was in Whistler. He chose to make it even more special by choosing the same location where Fortin's parents got engaged almost 30 years ago.
In August, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames defenceman Troy Stecher also got engaged to his partner Emma Vincent.
If we've learned anything about NHL weddings this summer, is that hockey players know how to throw a party.
Mitch Marner with the Toronto Maple Leafs recently got married in Niagara-on-the-Lake and it was a huge Leafs reunion.
Then there was former Oilers star Tyson Barrie's wedding in Victoria, B.C. which had Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon on the guestlist.
Former Leaf player Alex Kerfoot also got hitched in Lake Country, B.C. this summer and it was another Leafs reunion with Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Jake Muzzin all there to celebrate.
Based on our interviews with NHL wedding photographers and videographers from these weddings, we're sure the newly engaged NHLers will follow suit with their own massive and unforgettable parties.