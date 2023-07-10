Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher Just Got Engaged & Picked A BC Spot With Special Meaning
Montreal Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher is engaged.
Gallagher's now-fiancée shared the exciting news with a series of photos of the engagement that happened in Whistler, B.C.
"07.07.2023 - forever & always," Fortin captioned the pics that show Gallagher down on one knee at Lost Lake.
The last pic in the post also gives us a look at Fortin's massive engagement ring.
In an Instagram story on Sunday, Fortin revealed that the location of the engagement had a special meaning because it happened at the same spot where her parents got engaged almost 30 years ago.
Many people congratulated the couple on their engagement in the comments section of the post, including the Montreal Canadiens team and fellow NHL star Alexander Romanov.
Gallagher, 31, was born in Edmonton and raised in Delta, British Columbia. He started his pro career with Hamilton of the American Hockey League in the 2012-2013 season and joined the Montreal Canadiens midway through the season.
Gallagher signed a six-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens in 2020 that's worth an average annual value of $6.5 million, as reported by Sportsnet. That means he is under contract with the team through the 2026-27 season.
With the exciting news of Gallagher's engagement to Fortin, we wanted to learn more about the couple.
Here's what we found out about them.
How long have Brendan Gallagher and Emma Fortin been dating?
Brendan Gallagher and Emma Fortin have been dating for nearly two years.
In October 2022, Fortin posted a photo with Gallagher as they celebrated their one-year anniversary.
The couple also have a dog together named Skye whom they welcomed home in June 2022.
Based on Fortin's social media, the couple spends a lot of time between Vancouver and Montreal.
They also enjoy travelling together and recently took trips to Mexico and Ireland.
Since Gallagher plays with the Montreal Canadiens, knowing some French is probably a good idea. According to the Montreal Gazette, Fortin's mom has been helping him out with some lessons.
In an interview in April with the outlet, Gallagher said he would be spending this summer at his "off-season home" in Tsawwassen, B.C. where he plans to play some golf.
In that same interview, the hockey player spoke about his now-fiancée and how she was there for him during an ankle injury.
"We’ve got to spend a lot of time together with me being injured. To say it would have been a lot more difficult without her is kind of an understatement," he told the Montreal Gazette.
"You kind of need someone away from the team and away from this little family that we have here to balance your life out. She’s your No. 1 supporter and it was definitely nice to have her around, to say the least."
Who is Emma Fortin?
Emma Fortin is from Sainte-Julie in Montreal's South Shore region, as reported by the Montreal Gazette.
According to her Instagram profile, she is a doctoral candidate.
On December 31, 2022, Fortin posted about all that she was grateful for and it looks like Gallagher was a large part of that.
"Cheers to the best year of my life," she wrote in the caption.
"Moved in with my soulmate, got our perfect puppy Skye, my bestfriend/sister got engaged and i’m on to the Phase II of my PhD. Feeling so blessed & grateful every day. On to 2023 babyyy."
It looks like she has a lot to be grateful for in 2023 with the engagement.
Congrats to the happy couple!