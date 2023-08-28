These 8 NHL Stars Live In Ontario & BC & Here's Where You Might Bump Into Mitch Marner
Keep your eyes open in these areas!
Canada has plenty of successful NHL players who have settled down in cities across the country.
With incredible careers and high salaries on top of it, these hockey stars are living in some stunning properties.
From Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner to Auston Matthews and Montreal Canadiens' Carey Price, here's a look at eight NHL stars who live in Ontario and B.C. and where you might run into them.
Mitch Marner
It's tough to know where Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner lives, but it looks like the hockey player is most likely located in downtown Toronto.
In an undated interview with Intact Insurance, the hockey player said he had just moved into the condo with his girlfriend at the time and that they chose the city location for "convenience" as it's close to the arena for games and practice.
As for the design inside the condo, Marner said he likes a mix of both contemporary, "yet comfortable."
In an interview with Sportsnet, Marner mentioned he goes to The Keg so maybe that's where you'll spot him. He also gave a shout-out to Ristorante Sotto Sotto and Hemingway's Restaurant, both in Yorkville, as well as Harbour 60 Toronto, as per an interview he did with blogTO.
In his interview with Sportsnet, the Leafs star shared that he enjoys talking to fans when he gets noticed so don't be shy if you happen to see this hockey star walking around!
Marner and Stephanie LaChance got married in Niagara-on-the-Lake in late July so it's possible the next step may be a move out of the city or they'll stay put for the time being.
Based on that same Intact Insurance interview, Marner also noted that he does own a cottage north of the city, but didn't specify where exactly.
John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was born in Mississauga and raised in Oakville and it looks like he's been able to stay close to home.
The NHL player bought a home in the High Park neighbourhood, west of Toronto, after signing a seven-year contract with the team back in 2021, as per Canada News Media.
According to the report, Tavares and his wife Aryne Fuller bought the home for $3.6 million. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a rec-room and a home theatre.
Looking at the photos you'll notice it's nice and bright with lots of windows and a mix of older wooden pieces mixed with modern elements.
It also has a stunning white kitchen with a huge marble island and a standalone soaker tub in one of the bathrooms.
Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews calls the city of Toronto home.
While speaking to reporters in 2022, the hockey player shared how much he enjoys playing in the city, as per a report by Yahoo Canada.
"I’ve loved my time here,” Matthews said. "I really love playing in the city of Toronto, I consider it home now."
It looks like Matthews won't be leaving anytime soon either. The 25-year-old NHL star signed a new four-year contract extension with the Leafs worth US$53 million, making him the top-paid player in the NHL.
According to ESPN, Matthews spends the off-season at his 7,500-square-foot home located at the foot of Camelback Mountain in Arizona.
NHL Lifestyle says the home is worth US$3.2 million and even offers a look inside the stunning property which features an elegant kitchen and outdoor pool.
Based on how fancy his Arizona house is, it's pretty clear Matthews likes to live in style and we can only imagine what his home in the 6ix looks like.
Nazem Kadri
Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri has been with the team for over a year and before that he played with the Toronto Maple Leafs so it's fitting that he had a home in the 6ix.
However, it looks like the NHL star may or may not have cut his ties with Toronto when he put his 3,200 square-foot penthouse on the market in 2022 and then again in January 2023 when it didn't sell the first time, as per a CTV report.
The online listing is no longer active so it seems that Kadri got the $4.5 million asking price for it.
CTV says the penthouse featured a private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets and a built-in wine fridge so we can only imagine how fancy his new place is.
Kadri has been tight-lipped about his current home, but it's possible he bought another property in the city along with one in Calgary where he plays.
Carey Price
In 2023, Montreal Canadien goaltender Carey Price and his wife Angela Price put their home in Montreal on the market and moved to Kelowna, B.C.
Angela confirmed the news in an Instagram post.
"I don’t feel like it’s a goodbye to Montreal because we will be back so often but I do feel like it’s a goodbye to our home and our neighbourhood," she wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her, Carey and their three young kids sitting on the front steps of their former home.
For those who didn't know, Carey is originally from B.C. so this was more of a homecoming for him.
Before moving into the Kelowna property, the couple renovated the space with sleek and modern elements like beautiful soaker tubs, black and beige kitchen cabinets and a lot of clean, black finishing touches like lighting and faucets.
One of the highlights is the ensuite master bathroom which Angela told Cosentino is her favourite room in the house.
"We wanted the space to be sleek and modern, warmed up with rustic elements," she told the outlet.
Being able to entertain family and friends was also top of mind when they redecorated.
"We wanted to create an indoor-outdoor experience with a seamless cooking flow from inside to outside," Angela told Cosentino.
"The entire wall of the floor-to-ceiling windows open along the backside of our house, so it was important to have the interior and exterior cooking space be on the same level aesthetically.”
Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is originally from Vancouver, but the hockey star currently lives in Toronto with his fiancée Tessa Virtue.
In an interview with Narcity back in June, Rielly said he and Virtue love living in Toronto and exploring their city.
"We love taking advantage of what's going on in the city and trying new spots, trying different neighbourhoods," he said. "I've always enjoyed that, so now to do that together is a lot of fun."
As for where you might bump into him, that could happen in his favourite neighbourhood.
"My favourite neighbourhood is Queen West. It's where I used to live," Rielly shared. "So I like going back over there. I like going to all the neighbourhood spots."
The Leafs player also shared his and Virtue's go-to spot for date night so you may see the couple there enjoying some Italian cuisine.
"I like going to Buca on Portland. I like Italian food and, you know, that's where I like to go. But I mean, we like to mix it up as well."
Corey Perry
Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry may play for a U.S. team but the NHL player, who is from Peterborough, has a house in his home province.
In 2019, the NHL star purchased a property north of London, Ontario for a reported $7.25 million, according to the London Free Press.
Architectural Digest India did a full spread on the stunning 9,000-square-foot property that features eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, swimming pool, library, office and two laundry rooms.
There are even two playrooms that his son Griffin can enjoy.
According to AD India, Perry and his wife did a complete revamp to the house when they bought it because they wanted it to have a "laid-back California vibe" after living in the U.S. state for 20 years.
Some unique features of the home include an indoor hockey rink where Perry's young son can practise with his dad and a beautiful stair runner made from several vintage rugs that were originally from Turkey, Iran and Uzbekistan.
Brendan Gallagher
Montreal Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher spends his time between Montreal, where the team is based, and his home province of B.C.
The NHL player was raised in Delta, British Columbia and now owns a property in Tsawwassen.
He shared a look inside the home during an episode of Habs Cribs in 2019.
In the video, Gallagher gives everyone a look at some of his most prized possessions including a Bobby Orr book, signed by Orr himself that his mom got him for Christmas and a few signed football helmets.
"I like to collect weird things," he revealed in the video as he shows off a Hulk Hogan-signed wrestling championship belt.
He also has a lot of hockey memorabilia, including a puck from his first NHL goal in 2013, his world championship ring and a signed hockey stick from the IIHF World Championship game he played in 2016 where Canada won a gold medal.
"I got all the guys to sign a stick," he said. "It's got some pretty cool names on there. [Connor] McDavid probably being the coolest."
Gallagher's property backs into a golf course so his yard is filled with lush greenery and he even has a custom golf cart that was made in Habs colours (red, blue and white) and with his jersey number 11.
Gallagher recently got engaged to his girlfriend of nearly two years, Emma Fortin, in Whistler so maybe this is where they'll settle down as a married couple.